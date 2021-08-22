The US shot down Iranian drone in Syria - report

A US warplane shot down a drone in Syria on Saturday, a rare sighting.

Israel has, in the past, shot down drones with warplanes. A US F-15E Strike Eagle shot down a drone in June 2017 in Syria, one of two US downings of Syrian regime drones.

The downing on Saturday was reported by Reuters, Fox News and also Aviation Week. Reuters noted that the incident happened in eastern Syria when the unmanned missile system was deemed a threat.

“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” said coalition spokesperson US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto, according to Reuters.

Fox News Lucas Tomlinson wrote that the “US Air Force F-15E shot down Iranian drone over eastern Syria yesterday after flying ‘too close’ to some of the 900 US troops deployed there,” basing his report on US officials.

Separately, Aviation Week noted: “Coalition aircraft shot down an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) with an air-to-air missile near a US military base in eastern Syria on Aug. 21, US Central Command told Aviation Week.” The US officials told them that “the UAS was deemed a threat and self-defense measures were taken.”

In May 2021, Israel released video that showed an F-16 fighter jet shooting down an armed suicide drone that was flown from Gaza, an Iranian-style kamikaze drone.

An Apache helicopter shot down an Iranian drone that flew from the T-4 base in Syria in February 2018 and another Iranian drone was downed near Beit Shemesh in May 2021.

Drones are relatively easy to shoot down by manned aircraft because they tend to fly slow. In February 2009, the US army shot down an Iranian drone in Iraq, apparently using an aircraft, while in 2002 Iraqi Air Force pilots also shot down an American Predator Drone. Serbian air defense also downed US drones during conflict in the Balkans in the 1990s. Russia shot down a number of drones flown by George in 2008.

Iranian drones, supplied to pro-Iran militias in Iraq, have menaced US facilities in Iraq over the last months. Iran has also sought to target US forces in Syria.

In June, reports indicated the US used ground-based air defense to shoot two drones down in Iraq.