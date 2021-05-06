These are the top ten claims he made:





Israel’s maritime trade is vulnerable

Salami said that ninety percent of Israel’s trade travels by sea. He says that it goes through “international waters” and that Israel is vulnerable to “maritime incidents.” This is apparently a reference to at least three attacks on Israeli ships in the last several months. He warned that Israel can suffer “obstruction” if it is threatened by sea. In the 1950s there were similar attempts to cut of Israel’s sea routes by Egypt. In recent years Israel has increased its capabilities at sea, including two new corvettes of the Sa’ar 6 class, one of which arrived last year and the second of which was handed over in Germany this week.

US media reports and Iran have accused Israel of a dozen attacks on Iranian ships and on an IRGC “mother ship” in the Red Sea.

An Israeli missile factory blew up

The IRGC head claimed that an Israeli missile factory suffered a massive explosion. He is referring to an April 20 incident where an explosion was seen in central Israel. Iran said that a “sensitive” Israeli missile factory was affected. Later reports said that it was a controlled test of a solid fuel rocket engine, according to a US expert.

Mossad operatives killed in Iraq

The IRGC leader claimed that several “Mossad operatives” had been killed in northern Iraq. Salami’s comments went further than Iranian media has gone in the past, claiming that “spies” were killed in Erbil, Iraq, the capital of the Kurdistan Regional Government. This relates to an April 14 report about an alleged attack on “Mossad in Iraq,” which appeared at Iran’s PressTV. The claims by Salami appear to indicate that.

Cyber attacks on 80 Israeli companies

Iran claims that numerous Israeli companies have been hit with cyber attacks. The number Salami specifies is at least 80 companies. There have been a growing number of cyber attacks reported in Israel. Globes reported the growing number in January. A report said H and M was also targeted. In April 2020 there were also incidents.

A fire at an oil refinery in Haifa

A fire in Haifa was also mentioned by Iran. Iranian media had reported earlier this week a “huge fire” at a refinery in Haifa. A pipe malfunction had led to a fire at a petrochemical plant and Bazan refinery in Haifa, according to reports. A part of a petrochemical plant was also demolished in February. Iran appears to be taking credit for these incidents.

An “explosion” near Ben-Gurion Airport

A fire that broke out near Ben-Gurion airport on May 2 was also mentioned by the IRGC head. This was reported as having happened at Moshav Zeitan south of the airport. Salami claims that in fact this was a nefarious incident, or at least implies it was as he includes in the rest of the list of incidents.

Syrian missile near Dimona shows Israel “tactical” weakness

Salami said that Israel is a narrow strip of land and this means it can be harmed with just one “blow.” He pointed to this as a weakness and noted that any tactical defeat for Israel is a major strategic defeat because the country has no strategic depth. Tasnim media quoted him as referring to a Syrian S-200 missile that “struck near Dimona.” He said Israel was unable to intercept the missile. That happened on April 21.

Drone threats to Israel

The IRGC head warned of drone threats to Israel. He said that the modern battlefield now includes UAVs that have increased the offensive power of Iran. “UAVs are not just reconnaissance elements, but are now like a missile.” He said that Iranian drones now have longer range and better accuracy. Iran has used them extensively to aid the Houthis who carry out drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. Iran also used them against Saudi Arabia in September 2019. It also used one against Israel in February 2018 from Syria.

Iran increases attacks on US in Iraq

"The Americans are under political pressure on public opinion and under pressure from Iraqis…[Iraqi group] are trying to expel the United States from the region in any way possible,” Salami said. He wass referring to Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq, and other PMU units that fire rockets at Us facilities in Iraq. Three attacks happened this week. He says that the “resistance” is active in Iraq. This is a reference to increased attacks on the US.

Saudi Arabia under threat

"The balance of power is clearly changing in favor of Yemen, and the Saudis have been hit very hard. None of the Saudi air defense and missile systems, which are all American, are capable," he said. He said they can’t prevent Iranian-backed Houthi drone operations. The comments against Saudi Arabia were part of a wider claim that the US is leaving the region and Iran senses this means that US partners and allies are weaker.