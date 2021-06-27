The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Turkey police bash LGBT pride parade in Istanbul

Turkey’s AKP ruling party has cracked down and suppressed gay rights and Pride Month for a decade under an increasingly authoritarian agenda.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 27, 2021 10:34
Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade in Istanbul, Turkey (photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
Riot police, with a rainbow flag in the background, chase LGBT rights activists as they try to gather for a pride parade in Istanbul, Turkey
(photo credit: MURAD SEZER/REUTERS)
Turkey’s far-right ruling party, which is known for its frequent homophobic remarks, sent its police to attack a peaceful LGBT Pride Month parade in Istanbul on Saturday. Turkey’s government has become increasingly authoritarian and hostile to gay rights, bashing activists over the years. Government officials have accused gay rights activists of being “deviants” and the ruling AKP party, which is rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood, has frequently pushed hate speech against gay people in Turkey, including in speeches by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February in which he claimed the future of Turkey belonged to right-leaning Islamist youth, not “LGBT youth.” 
Turkey’s AKP ruling party has cracked down and suppressed gay rights and Pride Month for a decade under an increasingly authoritarian agenda. Where once headlines said gay rights was moving in a positive direction in 2006 towards equality, today rights activists are beaten by police. Journalists have been rounded up and imprisoned, making Turkey the largest jailor of journalists in the world, according to Amnesty International, PEN and other groups.  
In photos that activists said conjured up the murder of George Floyd, police in Istanbul appeared to put their knee on the neck of photojournalist Bulent Kilic as they detained him. Police harassed people at restaurants and anyone filming their attacks on the pride protesters on Saturday. Nevertheless, many thousands of Turkish activists took to the streets and braved the police attacks to march for their rights.
Turkish police felt impunity to attack journalists from organizations like the AFP because for years Ankara has cultivated close ties with NATO and western governments and human rights groups, as well as think tanks in Washington DC, to prevent criticism of Ankara’s policies.  
Kenneth Roth, the head of “Human Rights Watch” tweeted criticism of Hungary’s anti-LGBT laws, but did not mention Ankara’s attacks on journalists and the Pride events. There is a stunning lack of critique of Ankara’s actions by many leading human rights groups. There also appears to be a lack of coverage of the crackdown among major western media, some of whom appear to often whitewash Ankara’s crimes or take junkets funded by Ankara to cover areas of Syria illegally occupied by Turkey. 
Turkey’s crackdown, attacks on photojournalists from major news networks and assault on Pride Month appears to lack coverage worldwide. It’s unclear how Ankara is able to achieve this silencing of media and human rights groups. When media are silenced in Hong Kong it is major news. When Hungary has anti-LGBT laws, it is news. When it happens in Istanbul or Ankara, it does not get covered. Yet Ankara is a member of NATO and ostensibly is supposed to be held to high standards as a member and as a government that was seeking increased ties with the EU. Yet headlines of the attack on gay rights protesters were tame at best, claiming police “break up pride parade with tear gas.” Not exactly a full discrimination of what happened.


