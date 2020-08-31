Turkey pushes new precision-guided weapons and rockets

Ankara is rapidly expanding its capabilities in rocket engines with the goal of increasing its domestic weapons industry. In the last years Turkey has increased its capabilities in the defense sector by investing heavily in new drones and missiles. It wants to achieve a kind of total independence from western manufacturers. Towards this end it also purchased the Russian S-400 system and is seeking to build its own planes, tanks, drones, missiles, naval missiles and other systems.Turkey is exporting arms and also using them in conflicts from Iraq to Syria and Libya. It is also building bases in Qatar, Somalia and other countries, seeking to become the leading military power in the Middle East with abilities to project power to central Africa and Asia. During a speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday the leader said that Turkey is now starting space trials for a liquid-propellant rocket engine. This was reported in the pro-regime Anadolu news. Erdogan praised the defense company Rokestan for its abilities. Liquid-propellant is also used by Iran’s regime in ballistic missiles. “We will also continue our efforts to develop hybrid fuel rocket engines,” Erdogan said. This is “high-capacity hydrogen fuel cell technology,” the report says. It also included GPS receivers “for precision-guided munitions.” Clearly this indicates that what Turkey is doing is not about space, but about massive increase in defense technology to produce the kind of precision weapons that countries like Iran, the US, Israel, and others have achieved. Turkey says these precision-guided munitions with GPS receivers have been produced domestically for the first time.Turkey is following western, Chinese and Israeli achievements by building miniature weapons, hypersonic weapons and also “directed-energy weapons.” Erdogan said that the defense industry was working directly with the government. “We never accept products from abroad that we can make in the country.” The defense industry has been brought back to life, the president said. This is inspired by the country’s “glorious” heritage. Turkey has been on a nationalist binge lately, with new threats to Greece and other countries and bragging about historic battles and turning historic churches into mosques. Now Turkey says it is one of the top makers of armed drones. “Our Bayraktar UAV can easily hit targets with its laser-guided 230mm missile system,” the report said. Turkey uses its drones against Kurdish fighters in Iraq, against adversaries in Syria and Libya as well. It wants to export them to Ukraine, Tunisia and other states. The US exports armed drones only rarely so countries like Turkey and China have sponged up the market for these weapons. Turkey linked its new advances to challenges in the Mediterranean where it faces off against Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, Israel, France and the UAE.
