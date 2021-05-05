Turkey, Saudi, Iran, Syria: High-level talks underpin new MidEast ethos

Martin Chulov at The Guardian notes that “the Saudi delegation was led by Gen. Khalid Humaidan, the head of the country’s General Intelligence Directorate. He was received by Syria’s Gen. Ali Mamlouk, the architect of the push to crush the early years of the anti-Assad revolution and the key interlocutor with Russian forces, which took a significant stake in the conflict from September 2015.”

Pro-Ankara media in Turkey tend to highlight past issues with the Saudis and cast Riyadh in a negative light. "Aside from the Khashoggi incident, Saudi Arabia's rapprochement with Israel, support of the coup in Egypt and its stance on Libya and Syria have been other points of contention between Ankara and Riyadh," notes Daily Sabah. Basically, the Turkish media is a bit skeptical of the new possibilities. Meanwhile in Turkey , the news of the phone call between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Saudi King is being greeting with a newfound sense of purpose in the region.

Notice that Turkey's media presents Saudi Arabia's apparent warm view of Israel as a "point of contention" with Ankara. This is symbolic because Ankara backs Hamas and has backed the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, as well as sending mercenaries to Libya, making a key part of the Erdogan agenda the isolation of Israel and supporting terrorism against Israel. Turkey says with one voice that it wants reconciliation with Israel, but on the other hand has threatened the UAE against its ties with Israel and sees Riyadh's views of Israel as a problem. What this means is that Ankara is misleading when it says it wants new ties with Israel. But Ankara may be more serious in pretending to repair relations with Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Ankara wants t buttress against a US administration that is more cold to Turkey. Over the last decade, there were increasing divisions in the region as Iran gobbled up property in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen and as Saudi Arabia worked closely with Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain, including green lighting new relations with Israel.

Last week, the US hosted a high level Israeli delegation and this week US President Joe Biden spoke with the UAE's crown prince. Watching the Riyadh discussions with Iran as well as Turkey's meetings in Egypt will be important to judge the next several months of activity. All of this is important because the high level meetings showcase how the region could be changing from periods of instability and extremism, to an era where large state policies matter a bit more. That means it is important to watch closely these high level calls and meetings and the context under which they take place, as well as what the US is doing.