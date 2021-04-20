Turkey stays mum about arrest of Iranian woman who left Israel’s embassy

In a series of message exchanges with The Jerusalem Post, a spokesman for Turkey’s government wrote last week: “Let me take it back and see if we can get someone to respond.” A follow up Post query to the spokesman prompted his response: “Will respond via email.”

When further pressed by the Post, the spokesman wrote on Monday that “We have received your email. If there is a response, you will receive it via email. Thank you.”

FoxNews.com first reported last week that a source told the American news organization that "A woman who was incarcerated in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison — where the regime keeps most of its political prisoners — was arrested leaving the Israeli embassy in Ankara by Turkish intelligence.”

The source added that Turkey’s government deported her to Iran and into the hands of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Post confirmed the source’s account of the MIT’s deportation of the Iranian woman to the IRGC. The IRGC has played a role in the murder of hundreds of American military personnel in the Middle East.

According to the source, who declined to be named, the Iranian woman "had been given 16 years on espionage and terrorism charges. She had an Iranian boyfriend whom she had met in Europe and who she says works as a doctor for the IDF [Israel Defense Force]."

The source continued that "the woman had visited Tel Aviv with him on her Iranian passport and most likely was involved in doing something for the Israelis. She is a practicing Muslim and would pray regularly yet somehow felt drawn to or connected to Israel.”

Turkey’s apparent betrayal of Israel in Ankara is not the first instance of Turkey’s political Islamic government delivering an ostensible intelligence setback to Israel. In 2013, the Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported a story titled “Turkey blows Israel’s cover for Iranian spy ring.”

Ignatius wrote at the time “The Turkish-Israeli relationship became so poisonous early last year that the Turkish government of Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan is said to have disclosed to Iranian intelligence the identities of up to 10 Iranians who had been meeting inside Turkey with their Mossad case officers.”

Turkey’s alliance with Islamic Republic of Iran has garnered widespread attention due its alleged role in helping Tehran evade US sanctions.

Last week, an attorney for Turkey’s public lender financial institution Halkbank urged the dismissal of a US legal case against the bank.

Halkbank faces an indictment for a complex case involving charges of bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy with respect to its use of “money servicers and front companies in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)” to bust US sanctions, according to the Erdogan-aligned Daily Sabah paper.

According to the US prosecutor’s indictment in New York, “High-ranking government officials in Iran and Turkey participated in and protected this scheme," which illegally delivered $20 billion of Iranian oil profits.

Reza Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian gold trader, pleaded guilty in 2017 for his critical role in the sanctions evasion enterprise. Zarrab said Iran’s regime circumvented US sanctions through complex transactions involving gold exchanges with the aid of Halkbank and the Turkish government.