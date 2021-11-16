Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu claimed on Tuesday that the Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for photographing the residence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were conducting "political and military espionage," adding that the case was now up to the court system to decide, according to Turkish media.

Natali and Mordy Oaknin, Egged bus drivers who live in Modi’in, took the photo of Erdogan’s palace while in the Camlica Tower, a television tower that opened earlier this year and is the tallest in Europe. A waitress heard them talking about it and reported them to the police.

Soylu additionally claimed that the couple both photographed and marked the residence, which led security forces to intervene. CNN Turk reported that three suspects in total were arrested in the case.

Turkish media reported that the couple shared the photo they took in a WhatsApp group and wrote down technical information about the tower.

Turkish police recommended deporting the Oaknins, and notified Israel of its plans. However, the prosecution asked to charge the couple and a Turkish citizen who was with them with espionage. A court extended their remand on Friday for at least 20 days, as the prosecution prepared its case for a trial.

On Monday, Turkey authorized a visit by officials from the Israeli consulate in Istanbul to the couple, as a senior Foreign Ministry diplomat headed to Turkey on Monday to secure the Israelis’ release.

Ronen Levi, the Israeli consul in Istanbul, visited Natali and consulate-general Udi Itam visited Mordy on Tuesday. The diplomats also met with prison authorities in order to ensure that the couple was receiving suitable living conditions. During the visit, the couple received clothing and supplies.

The couple's family has been updated by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Foreign Ministry director-general Alon Ushpiz and the consulate team in Istanbul.

The case comes just weeks after the Turkish news agency Sabah claimed that a Mossad network of 15 Arabs has been caught by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT). Hamas-affiliated media had claimed beforehand that Palestinian spies were working for the Mossad in Turkey.

According to the report by Sabah, one of the five cells was in contact with and met with case officers from the Mossad and provided information and documents important for Israel. Information about Turkish and foreign students in Turkey was given to the Mossad in exchange for payment, according to Sabah.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.