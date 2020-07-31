The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
UAE implements the use of trained dogs to sniff out COVID-19 infections

Whereas many countries have been studying and testing the use of dogs as a preventative measure to combat the coronavirus spread, the UAE will be the first to implement it as regular procedure.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JULY 31, 2020 16:53
Soldiers in the IDF's Oketz unit hugging a dog during a break, photo taken by Topaz Luk from the IDF spokesperson's unit (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES)
Soldiers in the IDF's Oketz unit hugging a dog during a break, photo taken by Topaz Luk from the IDF spokesperson's unit
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES)
The UAE has been using the talents of police dogs to help sniff out COVID-19 infections, according to the Emirates News Agency.
Following the successful implementation of these canine units in airports across the country as an added line of defense in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country decided to employ the furry officers full-time to enhance the safety of passengers in preparation for the gradual reopening of international airports.
To strengthen the effectiveness of the preventative units, the UAE consulted with a number of experts and countries worldwide to hone in on best tactics. It has even run discussions and theoretical studies on the proper use of dogs in tracking COVID-19 infections.
The specialized canine units have been trained to seek out COVID-19 infections by targeting the armpits of travelers coming and going while keeping their distance from the traveler to reduce the risk of transmission. After successfully targeting a traveler, the dog could alert its handler of an infection within seconds.
Whereas many countries have been studying and testing the use of dogs as a preventative measure to combat the coronavirus spread, the UAE intends to be the first to implement it as regular procedure.


Tags UAE dogs COVID-19
