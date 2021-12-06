UAE national security adviser meets with Iranian officials

Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, national security advisor of the United Arab Emirates, met with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran on Monday morning.

Al Nahyan is set to meet with a number of high-ranking officials during his visit in Iran, with the goal of developing and strengthening bilateral relations and discussing recent regional developments, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Last month, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted that the UAE and Iran had agreed to "open a new chapter" in relations between the two countries.

Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, national security advisor of the United Arab Emirates, meets with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in Tehran (credit: Marziyeh Mousavi/IRNA)

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, stated last month that an Emirati delegation would be visiting Iran soon in order to "turn over a new page" in relations.

"There is a recognition by the Iranians that they need to rebuild bridges with the Gulf. We are picking that up positively" said Gargash.