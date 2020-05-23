The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UAE figures rail against Palestinians for rejecting medical supplies

"If the plane was carrying dollars, Abbas would have received it."

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MAY 23, 2020 17:56
A boy wearing a face mask walks inside Jaramana Palestinian refugee camp, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria April 1, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)
A boy wearing a face mask walks inside Jaramana Palestinian refugee camp, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria April 1, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)
United Arab Emirates (UAE) political activists, academics and social media users have expressed outrage over the Palestinian Authority’s reported refusal to accept medical supplies from the Gulf state because they were delivered through Ben-Gurion Airport.
PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said last week that the UAE did not coordinate the delivery of the medical supplies with the Palestinians.
“We have heard in the news that there is a United Arab Emirates plane carrying medical supplies to the Palestinians,” Shtayyeh said. “This issue has never been coordinated with us and we have never been notified about it.”
Palestinians have accused the UAE of spearheading efforts to normalize relations between Arab states and Israel.  
The controversy surrounding the medical supplies has exacerbated tensions between the PA and UAE. Relations between the two sides have been tense since deposed Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan, an arch-rival of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, moved to the UAE in 2011. The PA has accused Dahlan of financial corruption and plotting to overthrow Abbas.
A senior PA official told The Jerusalem Post that the UAE medical supplies incident was a “set-up” designed to embarrass and defame Abbas and the Palestinian leadership. The official accused the UAE and Dahlan of “fabrications” and “lies” and said the medical supplies were intended for the Gaza Strip, and not the West Bank.
In the past few days, several UAE citizens took to Twitter and other social media platforms to hurl abuse at Abbas, holding him responsible for rejecting the medical supplies provided by their country to the Palestinians. They also cursed PA Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila for accusing the UAE of failing to coordinate the delivery of the medical supplies with the PA government and “compromising Palestinian sovereignty.”
Hamad al-Mazroui, a prominent UAE political activist, denounced Palestinian leaders as “whores” and “gypsies.”
He also took a shot at Abbas by posting a photo of Dahlan with the caption: “His Excellency Mohammed Dahlan, President of the State of Palestine.”
In another post, al-Mazroui called Abbas “shoes and a son of shoes.”
UAE writer and journalist Mohammed al-Hammadi scoffed at claims by the PA minister of health that the delivery of the medical supplies through Israel “compromised Palestinian sovereignty.”
Al-Hammadi pointed out that in the past the PA did not turn down Turkish aid delivered to the Palestinians through Israel.
Mahmoud al-Sahlawi, an economic expert from the UAE, said on Twitter: “The [UAE] assistance was rejected because it was intended for the health sector and for the benefit of patients. If the plane was carrying dollars, Mr. Abbas and his entourage would have been there to receive it.”
UAE political analyst, writer and strategic communication expert Majed al-Raeesi said in a Twitter post: “Aid in the form of tons of medical supplies is not important. If the assistance was in the form of money/dollars, it wouldn’t have been rejected. May God help ordinary Palestinians against the thieves of the Palestinian Authority.”
Al-Raeesi claimed that the PA refused to accept the medical supplies under pressure from Qatar and Turkey.
On June 5, 2017, the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain, severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism. The UAE has been critical of Turkey’s backing of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood of Egypt.
Political Science Prof. Abdul Khaleq Abdullah of the UAE commented: “It’s now clear that the United Arab Emirates medical assistance was originally intended to help the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, which is in great need of it. The Palestinian Authority’s refusal to accept the medical supplies was done out of spite; it reflects political stupidity from a flabby leadership.”
Eyad Nasr, a spokesperson for Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction, strongly condemned the UAE campaign of defamation against Abbas and the PA leadership. “This despicable campaign constitutes a departure from morality and culture,” Nasr said, referring to those behind the derogatory remarks as “thugs.”


Tags United Arab Emirates UAE Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by