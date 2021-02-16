UAE's ADNEC & Israel's Expo Tel Aviv sign strategic MOU in tourism sector

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Expo Tel Aviv, Israel’s leading exhibition center, signed on Monday a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate and cooperate in the regional business tourism sector.

The agreement took place at a virtual signing ceremony on Sunday between Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC, and Tamir Dayan, CEO of Expo Tel Aviv.

The MOU will aim at forging a relationship between the leading exhibition centers, enhancing their respective new business pipelines and increasing opportunities for collaboration at both venues, demonstrating the wider spirit of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

"Our relationship with Expo Tel Aviv will enable the wider growth of the business tourism sector in the UAE and wider region, which ADNEC consistently seeks to promote," reacted Al Dhaheri to the signature of the agreement.

He added that "this strategic partnership showcases ADNEC’s efforts in fostering intraregional cooperation and will offer new developments for the transfer of knowledge to local audiences. Through this partnership, we aim to foster innovation and business opportunities between our two nations."

Al Dhaheri continued, adding that "this partnership will continue to boost ADNEC’s leading status as a key destination for business tourism. Our efforts to identify opportunities for collaboration with a range of regional and global partners are ongoing, strengthening the Middle East’s and the world’s business tourism sector."

"Our mutual expertise in the design, delivery, and execution of world-class events makes us natural partners," Dayan also commented on the signature of the MOU, stressing that "ADNEC and Expo Tel Aviv provide models for regional leadership in the business tourism sector. Israel and The Emirates will probably be the first countries in the world to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and lead the exhibitions industry forward and now through this MOU, we are aiming to foster our cooperation, providing further opportunities for the transfer of knowledge and expertise between our two entities."

Dayan concluded, "My colleagues and I look forward to working with our Emirati partners in identifying and capitalising on new opportunities for the Middle East’s business tourism sector, and welcoming new visitors from the UAE and beyond in Tel Aviv."