UN poised to approve war crimes probe into Israel on Gaza, Jerusalem

The United Nations Human Rights Council is expected to create a commission of inquiry into Israeli actions against Palestinians doing the period leading up to and during the 11-day Gaza war that ended on May 21.

At issue in particular would be activity in Gaza, Jerusalem and the ethnic riots that broke out in mixed cities within sovereign Israel.

Pakistan and the Palestinian Authority submitted a resolution on the creation of a fact-finding mission that will be voted on Thursday when the UNHRC holds a special session the matter in Geneva. It's expected to have the approval of a major of the 47-member UNHRC, which is based in Geneva.

The text calls in particular for accountability for Israel actions.

"The commission would be authorized to make recommendations, in particular on accountability measures, all with a view to avoiding and ending impunity and ensuring legal accountability, including individual criminal and command responsibility, for such violations, and justice for victims," the resolution states.

It would explore the, "alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021, and all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity," the resolution stated.

Israel's mission to the UN in Geneva tweeted an immediate response, noting that the text did not speak of Hamas' firing of rockets against a Israeli cities and towns.

"No mention of Hamas. No mention of 4300+ rockets," it stated, adding, "we call on Member States to speak up & oppose this resolution."

Thursday's special session will be the 30th one the UNHRC has held since its inception in 2006, out of which nine focused on Israel. No other country has been the subject of that many special sessions.

There have been at least five past fact-finding missions into Israeli actions in the past, including on the Hamas-led Great March of Return and past Gaza wars.