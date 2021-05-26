The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UN poised to approve war crimes probe into Israel on Gaza, Jerusalem

Pakistan and the Palestinian Authority submitted a resolution on the creation of a fact-finding mission that will be voted on Thursday when the UNHRC holds a special session the matter in Geneva.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 26, 2021 01:33
SMOKE AND FLAMES follow an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City on Tuesday. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
SMOKE AND FLAMES follow an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City on Tuesday.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
The United Nations Human Rights Council is expected to create a commission of inquiry into Israeli actions against Palestinians doing the period leading up to and during the 11-day Gaza war that ended on May 21.
At issue in particular would be activity in Gaza, Jerusalem and the ethnic riots that broke out in mixed cities within sovereign Israel.
Pakistan and the Palestinian Authority submitted a resolution on the creation of a fact-finding mission that will be voted on Thursday when the UNHRC holds a special session the matter in Geneva. It's expected to have the approval of a major of the 47-member UNHRC, which is based in Geneva.
The text calls in particular for accountability for Israel actions.
"The commission would be authorized to make recommendations, in particular on accountability measures, all with a view to avoiding and ending impunity and ensuring legal accountability, including individual criminal and command responsibility, for such violations, and justice for victims," the resolution states. 
It would explore the, "alleged violations of international humanitarian law and all alleged violations and abuses of international human rights law leading up to and since 13 April 2021, and all underlying root causes of recurrent tensions, instability and protraction of conflict, including systematic discrimination and repression based on national, ethnic, racial or religious identity," the resolution stated.
Israel's mission to the UN in Geneva tweeted an immediate response, noting that the text did not speak of Hamas' firing of rockets against a Israeli cities and towns.
"No mention of Hamas. No mention of 4300+ rockets," it stated, adding, "we call on Member States to speak up & oppose this resolution."
Thursday's special session will be the 30th one the UNHRC has held since its inception in 2006, out of which nine focused on Israel. No other country has been the subject of that many special sessions.
There have been at least five past fact-finding missions into Israeli actions in the past, including on the Hamas-led Great March of Return and past Gaza wars.  


Tags Gaza Jerusalem violence UNSC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Blinken needs to be clear during his visit to Jerusalem

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by