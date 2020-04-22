The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UNRWA finds hand grenade, military vest in Gaza

'As soon as the items were discovered, they were removed and UNRWA informed the de facto authorities in Gaza and in Israel'

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 22, 2020 23:24
Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency discovered a hand grenade and a military vest in a vacant school in the Gaza Strip, the organization announced on Wednesday night.
“As soon as the items were discovered, they were removed and UNRWA informed the de facto authorities in Gaza and in Israel. 
“UNRWA strongly and unequivocally condemns the individual or group responsible for this flagrant violation of the inviolability of its premises under international law and calls on the de facto authorities in the Gaza Strip to ensure that this inviolability is respected and upheld,” UNRWA said.
The organization which services Palestinian refugees, said that it implements “robust procedures” to maintain the neutrality of its of all its remises. It also said it has a “strict no-weapons policy.” It added that it regularly inspects its facilities to ensure that they are solely used for humanitarian purposes.
“Due to its funding crisis, UNRWA can no longer afford to have guards at its 276 schools but carries out routine inspections,” UNRWA said.
It noted its opposition to any use of its schools for military purposes.
“At all times, and especially during exceptional circumstances like this period, the sanctity and integrity of UN installations must be respected. The use of schools for military purposes is strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law,” it said.


