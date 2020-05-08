The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UNRWA launches $93.4 m. appeal for COVID-19 services for Palestinians

To date UNRWA has received only $586 million in pledges, of which a mere $400 million has been transferred to the organization from donor countries.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 8, 2020 19:36
Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
UNRWA launched a special $94.4 million appeal on Friday to cover costs for COVID-19 related assistance to Palestinian refugees over the next three months.
“We have seen how the crisis is disproportionally hitting the poorest and most destitute communities around the world. This is sadly also true for Palestine refugees who are amongst the most vulnerable populations in the Middle East,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.
“Most refugees UNRWA serves live under the poverty line and lack the safety net needed to absorb the financial and medical shocks created by the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now facing devastating consequences to their physical, social and economic wellbeing," he added.
Earlier this week, UNRWA said that even without COVID-19 it was struggling to raise money for the $1.4 billion budget it has set to service 5.6 million Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza, east Jerusalem, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.
To date UNRWA has received only $586 million in pledges, of which a mere $400 million has been transferred to the organization from donor countries.
Funding will go to health care, sanitation and hygiene and education with regard to the disease. UNRWA health centers screen patients with respiratory symptoms, offer telephone consultations and home delivery of medicine. UNRWA has also offered home delivery of food supplies, to reduce the need for Palestinians to head to its distraction centers during the COVID-19 crisis. It has also used a telephone network already set up with its pupils to rely COVID-19 related information to Palestinians.
There have been 527 cases of COVID-19 in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, out of which 210 people have recovered and four have died.
In Gaza, the COVID-19 has been contained. There have been only 20 cases, out of which 12 people have recovered and eight are still ill. To date there have been no COVID-19 deaths recorded in Gaza.



