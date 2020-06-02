The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US court: Iran, Syria, Hamas, IJ can be liable for 'lone wolf' attackers

The court only decided liability, and could take years to decide actual damages for certain Knife Intifada-era attacks.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 2, 2020 10:54
The knife at the scene of were a stabbing attack was attempted in Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in Jerusalem, February 21, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The knife at the scene of were a stabbing attack was attempted in Armon Hanatziv neighborhood in Jerusalem, February 21, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
A US federal court in Washington has set a new precedent with a decision that Iran, Syria, Hamas and Islamic Jihad can be held liable for wrongful death damages for the actions of certain "lone wolf" attackers.
The game-changing decision means that terror-groups and state-sponsors of terror could be hit with million and even billion dollar judgments for the 2015-2016 Knife Intifada and for other "lone wolf" attacks going forward, if there is proof connecting them to specific attacks behind the scenes.
Many lone wolf attacks still have no connection to any group; someone who just spontaneously grabs a kitchen knife to stab an Israeli soldier would not be included in this decision.
Although the decision in the approximately five-year-old case in favor of NGO Shurat Hadin and most of the 44 plaintiffs it represents was formally handed down on Sunday, it was only publicized Tuesday morning.
A few of the plaintiffs' cases were dismissed. Often in such cases, some are dismissed due to questions about their US citizenship, minor status or foundational questions about the alleged damage.  
The court only decided liability, and could take years to decide actual damages for certain Knife Intifada-era attacks, as well as some other attacks between 2008-2018.
Former COGAT official Aryeh Spitzen and anti-terror expert Noa Meridor were instrumental in the case by explaining to the court how terror groups and state sponsors of terror can work behind the scenes to facilitate terror attacks which then may seem to be spontaneous, lone wolf attacks.
Shurat Hadin has won judgments against Iran, Syria, Hamas and terror groups in the past, but this is the first time that anyone has won a US judgment against such groups for sponsoring lone wolves.


