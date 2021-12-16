The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US intercepts drone at American Al Tanf outpost in Syria

In the second such attack in the past two months, the Al Tanf outpost was targeted by an Iranian drone attack.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 07:30
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
The US military intercepted a small drone at the American Al Tanf outpost in southeastern Syria on Tuesday, with Iranian or Iran-backed forces suspected of launching the drone, NBC news reported on Thursday.
Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM), stated that two drones entered the airspace around Al Tanf on Tuesday evening, with US forces shooting one of the drones down as it demonstrated "hostile intent."
A military official told Fox News that the drone was shot down in an air-to-air strike.
The second drone left the area. No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.
In October, a drone attack targeted Al Tanf, with The New York Times reporting that the attack was conducted as Iranian retaliation to Israeli airstrikes in Syria.
A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
According to The New York Times, the attack in October involved five suicide drones which targeted the base, although only two detonated on impact. Most of the American troops at the base had been evacuated hours earlier after Israeli intelligence tipped them off.


Tags Iran Syria United States drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Clean out the rot of the Israel Prison pimping case - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by