US intercepts drone at American Al Tanf outpost in Syria

The US military intercepted a small drone at the American Al Tanf outpost in southeastern Syria on Tuesday, with Iranian or Iran-backed forces suspected of launching the drone, NBC news reported on Thursday.

Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM), stated that two drones entered the airspace around Al Tanf on Tuesday evening, with US forces shooting one of the drones down as it demonstrated "hostile intent."

A military official told Fox News that the drone was shot down in an air-to-air strike.

The second drone left the area. No casualties or damage were reported in the incident.

In October, a drone attack targeted Al Tanf, with The New York Times reporting that the attack was conducted as Iranian retaliation to Israeli airstrikes in Syria.

A drone is launched during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 6, 2021. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

According to The New York Times, the attack in October involved five suicide drones which targeted the base, although only two detonated on impact. Most of the American troops at the base had been evacuated hours earlier after Israeli intelligence tipped them off.