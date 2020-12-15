The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US may invite Saudi Arabia, Oman and PA to energy conference with Israel

"These invitations will go out shortly. We are hopeful they will accept them."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 18:41
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette (photo credit: DAVID AZAGURY/ US EMBASSY)
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette
(photo credit: DAVID AZAGURY/ US EMBASSY)
The United States hopes to invite Saudi Arabia, Oman and the Palestinian Authority to participate in a virtual regional conference with Israel on energy to be held in January during the last days of the Trump Administration.
"We spoke briefly of invitations perhaps out to Oman, Sudan, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority, as well as to Saudi Arabia and to Jordan," US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette told reporters in a telephone briefing Tuesday during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.
"These invitations will go out shortly. We are hopeful they will accept them, and we will conduct this meeting virtually in January," Brouillette said.
His list included countries such as Sudan and Morocco which have pledged to normalize ties with Israel under the rubric of the Abraham Accords. But he also listed countries that Israel and the US hope will join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with the Jewish state, such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, but which have not yet agreed to do so.
The Palestinian Authority has refused to participate in any US initiatives with respect to the Abraham Accords, or any Trump administration peace initiatives to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
It's presumed that Egypt, which has had a peace deal with Israel since 1979, and Bahrain, which signed a normalization deal with Israel this year, would also participate.
Brouillette held talks on energy in the UAE with regional officials, including Energy Minister Yuval Steintiz [Likud] who joined virtually, on ways to provide affordable energy for everyone in the region. They also spoke about electricity, natural gas pipes and emerging US technology that could benefit the region, Brouillette said. The January meeting would expand the talks he held Tuesday, he added.
There are also geopolitical goals that go beyond the region, Brouillette said. This includes energy alternatives for European countries which rely on Russia for their energy supplies and could instead benefit from the natural gas pipeline projects in the region now under development.
"We have seen countries in Europe become, in our view, overly dependent upon countries like Russia to the extent that perhaps Eastern-Med gas coming from Egypt can be used to supply Europe. We think that is a very important geo-political goal, not only of the US but for the Middle East as well," Brouillette said.
US companies should be encouraged to invest in these projects, he added.


Tags saudi arabia israel and saudi arabia energy Oman Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid Hanukkah, Israel can finally begin to rebuild from the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by