US may invite Saudi Arabia, Oman and PA to energy conference with Israel

The United States hopes to invite Saudi Arabia, Oman and the Palestinian Authority to participate in a virtual regional conference with Israel on energy to be held in January during the last days of the Trump Administration."We spoke briefly of invitations perhaps out to Oman, Sudan, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority, as well as to Saudi Arabia and to Jordan," US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette told reporters in a telephone briefing Tuesday during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.normalize ties with Israel under the rubric of the Abraham Accords. But he also listed countries that Israel and the US hope will join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with the Jewish state, such as Saudi Arabia and Oman, but which have not yet agreed to do so.The Palestinian Authority has refused to participate in any US initiatives with respect to the Abraham Accords, or any Trump administration peace initiatives to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.It's presumed that Egypt, which has had a peace deal with Israel since 1979, and Bahrain, which signed a normalization deal with Israel this year, would also participate.Brouillette held talks on energy in the UAE with regional officials, including Energy Minister Yuval Steintiz [Likud] who joined virtually, on ways to provide affordable energy for everyone in the region. They also spoke about electricity, natural gas pipes and emerging US technology that could benefit the region, Brouillette said. The January meeting would expand the talks he held Tuesday, he added."These invitations will go out shortly. We are hopeful they will accept them, and we will conduct this meeting virtually in January," Brouillette said.His list included countries such as Sudan and Morocco which have pledged to
There are also geopolitical goals that go beyond the region, Brouillette said. This includes energy alternatives for European countries which rely on Russia for their energy supplies and could instead benefit from the natural gas pipeline projects in the region now under development."We have seen countries in Europe become, in our view, overly dependent upon countries like Russia to the extent that perhaps Eastern-Med gas coming from Egypt can be used to supply Europe. We think that is a very important geo-political goal, not only of the US but for the Middle East as well," Brouillette said.US companies should be encouraged to invest in these projects, he added.