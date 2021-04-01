The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US must rejoin Iran deal 'as quickly as possible' - US lawmakers

“Iran had 102 kilograms of enriched uranium when Trump took office; they have 2.5 tons of enriched uranium now.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 1, 2021 18:58
US Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, January 27, 2021. (photo credit: GREG NASH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks during the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, January 27, 2021.
(photo credit: GREG NASH/POOL VIA REUTERS)
 WASHINGTON - US Senator Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California-17) addressed the stalemate between the US and Iran regarding the return to the 2015 nuclear agreement and urged the administration “to be open and willing to take early steps back into the deal.”
Speaking on Wednesday on a webinar hosted by the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), Murphy said that he is leading a letter with Senator Tim Kaine that would “make clear that there is a sizable constituency in the United States Senate for this 'compliance for compliance' approach.”
Murphy said that Trump listened to the advice of those who opposed the JCPOA. “He put to the Iranians a list of 12 demands that included their nuclear program, their [ballistic] missile program; support for Hamas,” he said. “And he waited and waited and waited. Not only did Iran not come to the table on any of the 12 issues listed by the Trump administration, but they restarted their nuclear research program.”
He went on to say that the Iranians went from a breakout time under JCPOA to a nuclear weapon of over 12 months to what looks more like three to four months today, nor did they materially stop their support for de-stabilizing efforts in the region.
“Maximum pressure was a miserable 100% failure,” Murphy continued. “And so as we get ready to reenter the JCPOA, it's important to remind the opponents of the agreements that their arguments have been tested. Their argument has failed. Now is the work... to get back into the agreement as quickly as possible.”
“The United States was the first to leave, and so the United States shouldn't be wary of taking the first step back into the agreement,” the senator added. “There is no weakness in the United States admitting that, but for our non-compliance, the JCPOA would still likely be alive and well today. And so both in private and in public, I have counseled the administration to adopt a compliance for compliance approach, to be open and willing to take early steps back into the deal.”
He then went on to say that should the US do so and the Iranians don't reciprocate, “we would be in a much better position than to take action in a multilateral way with the P5+1.”
“If we were to be able to show the P5+1, that we were willing to get back into the deal, but it was only the Iranian hostility to it that stopped the JCPOA from restarting, we would be on much better multilateral footing,” Murphy added. “We want to make it clear that the clock is ticking; we don't have the luxury of time.”
Khanna said he was disappointed by the stalemate: “I don't understand what the delay is,” he said.
“Iran had 102 kilograms of enriched uranium when Trump took office; they have 2.5 tons of enriched uranium now,” Khanna continued. “It has been a colossal failure, the maximum pressure campaign, and we continue to have the status quo. We ought to lift the sanctions, get back in the deal, and we can always have snapback sanctions. It seems to be such common sense. And yet, there is a continuation basically of the status quo, a dragging of the feet, a lack of transformative imagination that we see in domestic policy. So I think we have to continue to make a very simple case that we have to try to get back into the JCPOA by getting back into the JCPOA, not by playing a game of 'chicken.'”


Tags Iran congress Iran Deal iran nuclear senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by