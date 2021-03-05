US: Our Middle East allies don't get blank check to oppose US interests

"We do not believe that military force is the answer to the region’s challenges, and we will not give our partners in the Middle East a blank check to pursue policies at odds with American interests and values," it said in a document posted on the White House website that outlined its global strategic interests.

The document, titled, "Interim National Security Guidelines," was published as Israel has increasingly spoken of the possibility that it might have to use force to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the IDF was updating a military plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites if necessary.

Israel and the Biden administration are at odds on how best to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power and to halt its regional and global support of terror activities.

While the two allies agree on the end goal, the Biden administration believes the best way forward is to rejoin the 2015 Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, designed to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions. Israel believes the deal only emboldens Iran and leaves it with the ability to become a nuclear power.

Israel and the US are also at odds over West Bank settlement activity, with Israel believing it has the right to build on territory that will one day become part of sovereign Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The Biden administration believes that much of that territory should be part of the permanent boundaries of a Palestinian state and holds that settlement activity prevents the resumption of negotiations for a two-state resolution to the conflict.

But the US has not put forward a peace plan to achieve a two-state solution nor did it even mention the Palestinians in its strategic goals document.

It did, however, refer to its strong ties with the Jewish state.

"In the Middle East, we will maintain our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, while seeking to further its integration with its neighbors and resuming our role as promoter of a viable two-state solution."

It also swore to halt Iranian aggression and prevent Tehran's acquisition of nuclear weapons.

"We will work with our regional partners to deter Iranian aggression and threats to sovereignty and territorial integrity, disrupt al-Qaeda and related terrorist networks and prevent an ISIS resurgence," the Biden administration stated in the document.

The US, it said, would also "address humanitarian crises, and redouble our efforts to resolve the complex armed conflicts that threaten regional stability."

The Biden administration also pledged not to engage in endless wars, including the one in Afghanistan.

"In the Middle East, we will right-size our military presence to the level required to disrupt international terrorist networks, deter Iranian aggression, and protect other vital US interests," it added.

The Biden administration issued a warning this week to its allies in the Middle East not to oppose US policies and not to seek military solutions to the region's problems.