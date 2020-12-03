The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US pulling diplomats out of Baghdad amid tensions with Iran - report

US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller will remain in Baghdad, according to the State Department.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 02:11
Protesters and militia fighters throw stones towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
Protesters and militia fighters throw stones towards the U.S. Embassy during a protest to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces), outside the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
The US is pulling as many as half of the diplomats from the US Embassy in Baghdad amid rising tensions after the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and the upcoming first anniversary of the assassination of former Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, according to American media reports on Wednesday.
The staff reduction is supposed to be temporary, according to the report, but it's unclear when staff will return, according to Politico. A US official told CNN that the staff should return in mid-January, after the anniversary of the Soleimani assassination.
US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller will remain in Baghdad, the State Department told Politico. The staff reduction was first reported on by The Washington Post on Wednesday.
“The State Department continually adjusts its diplomatic presence at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, the health situation, and even the holidays,” said a department official in a statement to Politico. “Ensuring the safety of US government personnel, US citizens, and the security of our facilities, remains our highest priority."
Rocket attacks by pro-Iranian militias have targeted the US embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting US soldiers throughout Iraq in recent years, with the militias threatening to continue attacks until US forces leave Iraq.
Soleimani was assassinated in a US airstrike on January 3 of 2020. Iran threatened revenge for the attack and launched a number of ballistic missiles at the Erbil and Al Asad bases in retaliation less than a week later, leaving dozens of US troops with traumatic brain injury.
Despite the missile attack, Iran may still try and carry out further retaliation, with a defense official telling CNN that Iranian leaders want revenge "and they aren't going to give up."


Tags Iran Iraq baghdad US Embassy Qassem Soleimani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu is a serial deal-breaker - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Obama’s memoir: The anatomy of Iran-appeasers and bash-Israel-firsters By GIL TROY
Asaf Malchi The haredi fears behind the opening of yeshivot amid COVID-19 – opinion By ASAF MALCHI
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El Given America's history in the Middle East, should Biden stay the course? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Recount in Wisconsin county demanded by Trump increases Biden's margin
A poll worker processes mail-in absentee ballots the night of Election Day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
4 New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study
A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient in a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Zenith Arena in Lille, France, October 26, 2020
5 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by