US pulling diplomats out of Baghdad amid tensions with Iran - report

The staff reduction is supposed to be temporary, according to the report, but it's unclear when staff will return, according to Politico. A US official told CNN that the staff should return in mid-January, after the anniversary of the Soleimani assassination.

US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller will remain in Baghdad , the State Department told Politico. The staff reduction was first reported on by The Washington Post on Wednesday.

Rocket attacks by pro-Iranian militias have targeted the US embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting US soldiers throughout Iraq in recent years, with the militias threatening to continue attacks until US forces leave Iraq. “The State Department continually adjusts its diplomatic presence at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, the health situation, and even the holidays,” said a department official in a statement to Politico. “Ensuring the safety of US government personnel, US citizens, and the security of our facilities, remains our highest priority."Rocket attacks by pro-Iranian militias have targeted the US embassy in Baghdad and bases hosting US soldiers throughout Iraq in recent years, with the militias threatening to continue attacks until US forces leave Iraq.

Soleimani was assassinated in a US airstrike on January 3 of 2020. Iran threatened revenge for the attack and launched a number of ballistic missiles at the Erbil and Al Asad bases in retaliation less than a week later, leaving dozens of US troops with traumatic brain injury.

Despite the missile attack, Iran may still try and carry out further retaliation, with a defense official telling CNN that Iranian leaders want revenge "and they aren't going to give up."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}