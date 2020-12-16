The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

US refuses to share intel with Qatar due to its support for Iran

“Qatar embarked on a hastily organized double diplomatic mission to consolidate its relationship with Turkey and Iran to pre-empt any Gulf reconciliation deal,” the document said.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 21:37
EMIR OF QATAR Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha (photo credit: NASEEM ZEITOON/REUTERS)
EMIR OF QATAR Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Doha
(photo credit: NASEEM ZEITOON/REUTERS)
The British MP Ian Paisley Jr. delivered a shocking presentation last week during a House of Commons debate, saying the American government does not share military intelligence with Qatar, where the US has a huge military base, because the Gulf monarchy is aligned with the Islamic Republic of Iran.
“Some of the reading in that report is very worrying indeed. For example, it indicates that the USA—our partner—no longer shares information that has military intelligence associated with it with Doha, because of its concerns over the proximity that Qatar has to Iran,” he said.
Paisley referenced a report from the management consultants at the London-based Cornerstone Global Associates. He added that “Today, I have left in the House of Commons Library a very important report by Cornerstone into the Fakhrizadeh assassination, which links some of the activities in the Gulf with Qatar and Iran, and with the Muslim Brotherhood.”
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a leading Iranian physicist and a brigadier-general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was under US sanctions for his work on nuclear weapons. He was killed near Tehran on November 27.
Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, the largest military installation in the Middle East, hosts units of the US Air Force, the British Royal Air Force and a forward headquarters of US Central Command.
When asked about the Cornerstone report’s allegation based on Western intelligence sources that “Qatar would undertake that it would not permit the US to carry out any attacks against Iran from Qatari territory,” Nathalie Goulet, a French senator who led a commission investigating jihadist networks in Europe and authored a report for NATO on terror finance, told The Jerusalem Post that “It’s plausible. But if you remember, Qatar had prior knowledge of Iranian attack on a US ship in the Persian Gulf some months ago. Again, I am very suspicious. We cannot trust Qatar as long as they support our worst enemies, the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran. Any reconciliations [by Qatar] with the Gulf Cooperation Council would be a short-term hypocrisy.”
The US government is currently seeking to mediate an end an economic and diplomatic blockaded imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (the so-called Arab Quartet) and other countries due to Qatar’s alleged support of Iran’s regime and jihadi terrorist movements.
The Cornerstone report’s assessment “based on Western and Gulf diplomatic sources is that Qatar is not interested in reconciliating with the Arab quartet. The Qatari regime has decided that its interests lie with the Islamic regimes of Iran and Turkey. Any reconciliation would be superficial and short-lived and unlikely to stop Qatar from pursuing what is seen by its neighbours as pro-Islamist hostile policies.
“Qatar embarked on a hastily organized double diplomatic mission to consolidate its relationship with Turkey and Iran to pre-empt any Gulf reconciliation deal,” the document continued.
“In the days and week preceding the reported US-led GCC reconciliation, there was a marked increase of hostile attacks by Qatari and Qatari-funded media against the Arab quartet. This was in coordination with media attacks by Iranian and Turkish media against the Arab quartet. This was an indication that Qatar is in no position to agree to the terms of the Arab quartet and continues to coordinate closely with both Tehran and Ankara,” the report added.
Paisley said that “Iran is one of the world’s most malevolent pariah states. It is a destabilizing influence across the Middle East, and it now stretches its extremist statecraft across Europe.
“Iran backs terrorism. In 2018, Members from this House were caught up in an event in Paris; some people in this room attended it. One of Iran’s front people tried to murder people at that protest [by exiled Iranian dissidents] by way of a bomb. Many Members were moments from death. The person who was accredited with carrying out that bombing was an Iranian diplomat who is now using his diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution,” he said.
Both the Obama and Trump administrations have designated Iran’s regime the world’s biggest state-sponsor of international terrorism.
Paisley called on “Her Majesty’s Government to use their power, authority and influence to influence Qatar to influence Iran to pull itself away from some of these things.
“At the moment, we in the UK buy something like 31% of all our gas from Qatar, which is astounding, and yet that country is playing a role in Iran, which is influencing extremists in this country also,” he said.
The Post sent press queries to Qatar's embassy in Washington D.C. and its foreign ministry in Doha.


Tags Iran United States qatar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by