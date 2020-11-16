US should stay in Eastern Syria, a refuge of religious freedom - expert

This is the area of Syria where the US has played a role since 2015, helping to support the Syrian Democratic Forces who defeated ISIS. After 2017 when ISISI was defeated in Raqqa the US role has shifted several times. From working “by, with and through” the SDF, including training and equipping almost 100,000 fighters, the US sought to stabilize the region. However US President Donald Trump wanted to reduce the US role and was threatened by Turkey that if the US didn’t follow Ankara’s orders then Turkey would attack US partners, the Kurdish fighters, in eastern Syria. In October 2019 that disaster unfolded, Kurds and minority Christians and Yazidis were ethnically-cleansed and Turkish-backed extremist groups hunted down women and minorities in areas around Tel Abyad. The brief chaos ended with several agreements, including some Syria regime and Russian units ending up as a kind of buffer between Turkish-occupied areas of northern Syria and the areas controlled by the SDF where US patrols continue.

Into this complex area Maenza first travelled last year. “I had been watching northeast Syria since I joined USCIRF in 2018. I learned about the remarkable conditions for religious freedom in northeast Syria from USCIRF, and we watched as the President almost pulled out in 2018 and we became concerned what could happen to religious freedom,” she says in an interview. She met with key officials from the area, including Ilham Ehmed, the co-chair of the Syrian Democratic Council.

Having seen the area of eastern Syria directly after the invasion, speaking to doctors who treated wounded civilians and seeing civilians fleeing Ankara’s bombing, Maenza was enthusiastic about protecting the freedom of religious minorities in areas still run by the SDF and where the US has influence. “I saw the conditions and saw how this is a unique environment for religious freedom.”

For those like Maenza who have worked on religious freedom issues in the Middle East, the last decades have been difficult. Religious minorities such as Christians and Yazidis have been ethnically cleansed, genocided, bombed, murdered, kidnapped, raped, and systematically expelled from many areas, such as Sinjar and the Nineveh plains in Iraq. This was done by ISIS but before ISIS it was done by groups linked to other Islamist and Jihadist extremists. The fabric of the region, once a rich mosaic of minority groups that had roots going back thousands of years, has been torn about rapidly in the last year. In Syria for instance Christians had to flee areas like Tal Tamr during the shelling by Ankara, and they had already been forced out of areas by ISIS, such as along the Khabur river. The defeat of ISIS enabled some to return. But these groups look across the region and see only threats. For instance for Armenians in Syria, they already suffered genocide in 2015, dumped in the desert of eastern Syria they remade their lives over 100 years only to be attacked again by ISIS. Now they look across the border to Armenia where tens of thousands of Armenians are once again being expelled. The countries like the US and the West that speak about religious freedom seem to be doing little to help. Eastern Syria is one area where minorities have found refuge.

“You go to [eastern] Syria and you see stability and it working where there could be a place for religious minorities,” says Maenza. “I have done a lot of work on eastern Syria all year and I’ve been here 6 weeks and visited the regions and see the conditions and understand how the government works.” This important visit enabled her to meet with groups and officials from across the spectrum. She says she planned her trip and the autonomous government didn’t interfere. She also had security and was safe.

What she found was an area with robust governance. From the local level, starting with communities of 100-150 families, the autonomous administration has put in place committees with male and female co-chairs. This means that in addition to supporting minority groups, it has made major strides in women’s equality. This is in contrast to the Turkish-occupied areas of northern Syria where women’s faces are rarely if ever seen in local government structures and where discrimination against women and suppression or extermination of minorities tends to be the norm.

Maenza says that the autonomous administration includes different groups in its local government, which means including Arabs Turkmen, Christians, Kurds and all the sects in eastern Syria. This is a diverse region. It is also a region with groups that have had different loyalties over the years and different treatment by the Syrian regime. For instance the Syrian regime denied many hundreds of thousands of Kurds citizenship. The regime claimed to protect Christians, but also threatened them. Some Arab tribes sided with ISIS, while others sided with the regime during the war. Others look to Turkey for support. This means that from Iran to Russia to Turkey many powers can seek to interfere in the relatively poor areas of eastern Syria to stir up controversy. Turkey did that this month, exploiting a controversy with France over cartoons to encourage protesters in Syria’s Tabqa to attack a church.

Maenza says that the area is an example of how extremism can be successfully combatted. She points to failures in Iraq and Afghanistan as a contrast. In Eastern Syria the impact of governance, security and ideology have come together to beat back ISIS. “And in Ideology theirs is based on gender equality, tolerance and religious freedom and they embrace that with ethnicities and religions represented and man and women co-chairs,” she says.

She says that Christians in this area support the autonomous administration but are also fearful that the Assad regime will return. Their fear means they often don’t want to openly join the local administration or play a major visible role. Like many minorities in history these Christian groups are caught in a tenuous position. They are vulnerable because although Damascus claims to protect them from Turkey or ISIS, they could also be targeted by the regime if they are not seen as loyal enough. They have become pawns in this respect for the regime. The lack of clear US support for the region, beyond a small military footprint, means they are unsure of the future. Maenza has argued the US should recognize the autonomous administration. Instead the US has generally kept its own partners at arms length, preferring a military-to-military role in eastern Syria, while the US State Department does not work with the autonomous administration. This creates contradictions, such that the US Central Command tweets in Kurdish and proudly meets with fighters from eastern Syria and boasts about the training of local forces, but the US doesn’t even seem to recognize the region. Meanwhile Iran, Russia and Turkey do the opposite in Syria, they work with their partners and allies on the ground. This leaves many wondering what the US will do next, especially under a new administration in Washington.

Maenza says locals are working to support religious diversity and minorities, such as Christian groups. She points to Tabqa, where locals have helped protect dozens of Christian homes and four churches. Despite the recent protest, the local administrators say they want Christians to return. “There is a way forward. It is a win-win for the US and the autonomous administration,” Maenza says, discussing a continued US role in the area. “They don’t need nation building and a forever war. It is unusual. 80% of the oil and fertile soil [is here]. They are in a situation that they have security, the best fighting force, they just need to be able to survive.” They have the tools but they need US sanctions to be tweaked to allow business and investment in eastern Syria and recognition by political forces in Washington. They need official visits and more support. They don’t need more US troops, with recognition they can thrive as part of their own plan for a federal Syria in which they have a role in the post-war reconstruction and administration.

Nevertheless fears persist of a new invasion by Ankara or another zig-zag in policy from Washington. “If this area falls, there won’t be any Christians or Yazidis left and if we can preserve this then this will bring stability and be a refuge for minorities,” says Maenza.