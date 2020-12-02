Was an IRGC officer really killed near Syria-Iraq border?

Days after the high profile killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian nuclear general, another Iranian officer was killed in the far-off desert sands between Iraq and Syria. Supposedly he was killed sometime in the evening between Saturday and Sunday, November 29. The report appeared at Reuters and other places. He was alleged to be involved on procurement of weapons. Several others may have been killed. But there were few details. No name of the man. No reports in Iran. Denials in the border area. It’s the Middle East though and it took place in an area of the border difficult to get to where there is no free media. That means truth and fiction blend together. Rumors spread. Agendas can be set by people who feed information to online media with the goal of laundering the information through other reports. Many have chimed in as to what may have happened or not happened. The incident is interesting because it is one of many like this that form part of the narrative of what is, or is not, happening in the shadowy “war between the wars” in Syria. This refers to airstrikes on Iranian and Iranian-allied groups in Syria. Israel’s former IDF Chief of Staff said in January 2019 that Israel had carried out more than 1,000 strikes on Iranian targets in Syria. Now it is almost two years since that number was announced. In August 2017 the former Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel said Israel had struck arms convoys in Syria nearly 100 times. Most airstrikes in Syria are reported and no one takes credit for them, leaving a lack of clarity behind if they took place and who did them. The US, Russia, Syrian regime and Turkey all have air force assets in Syria, although they operate in different areas. It is hard to keep track. Last Thursday reports indicated that an airstrike in Syria killed 19 pro-Iranian militia members in Syria. That strike took place near Albukamal. Albukamal is a border city in Syria, across from Al-Qaim in Iraq. Iran has a base there called Imam Ali. Revealed in 2019 and struck several times, new tunnels were built there in May 2020. There was an airstrike on that base in March 2020. The US carried out large “training airstrikes” near its Tanf garrison in Syria near the Jordanian border in late November. Questions remain about the killing of the IRGC officer. Evan Kohlmann, who follows the region, notes on Twitter that a photo of the killing was actually from earlier in the year. Iran’s foreign ministry rejected the story. Yet Reuters said that two Iraqi security officials confirmed the details. The vehicle carrying weapons was hit with an airstrike after it entered Syria. Iran uses this corridor to traffic weapons to Syria and then to Hezbollah. Al-Arabiya said the man’s name was Muslim Shahdan. However, many sources that are close to Iran throughout the region were skeptical. One expert who follows events in Iraq wondered why major outlets had posted this story with little evidence. Sources on the Iraqi side did not post video or images. There were also questions about why reports indicated a “drone” had been used. Who uses drones in this area? Primarily the US. But the US does not carry out airstrikes on the IRGC. The last time the US did conduct airstrikes here was during tensions with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq in December 2019 and March 2020. The US did conduct strikes against these groups in December after rocket fire killed a US contractor in Iraq. There was no indication this was the case in November 2020. That leaves many questions about the reports. There is no doubt that there have been airstrikes in the past against pro-Iranian groups and facilities in Syria. Very rarely are Iranians killed. There are thought to be less than 1,000 Iranian IRGC personnel in Syria. There are thousands of pro-Iranian militias. Precision strikes in Syria frequently target Iranian infrastructure, but not personnel. When a Hezbollah member was killed in July Hezbollah vowed revenge against Israel, illustrating the precarious nature of airstrikes in Syria and the resulting response when those strikes may harm personnel from Iran or Hezbollah.
