Was the latest attack in Afghanistan on Shi’ite women an act of genocide?

According to Afghani Interior Ministry, the bombing targeted the Syed Al-Shahda school in the Dasht-e-Barchi settlement. Reports noted that the area has been a target of ISIS before.Photos show young women and girls injured in hospital. One media report noted that in the past ISIS targeted a maternity hospital, killing pregnant women and newborns. People are outraged in Dasht-e-Barchi, as evidenced by angry crowds that reportedly attacked those coming to help, angered by the continued lack of government protection. Reports say that the explosion occurred as girls were leaving school and some 30 people were killed and fifty injured.

In January, Afghan Shi’ite leader Karim Khalili visited Pakistan in the wake of the targeted murder of 11 Shi’ite Afghan miners who came from Afghanistan for work in Pakistan. They were members of the Hazara Shi’ite group that is often targeted in Afghanistan.International media presented the attacks as “sectarian” or claimed that ISIS “hates” the Shi’ites, but didn't use the same terms for this kind of hate when it manifested itself in the West.Often, attacks targeting the minority community are not ever fully explained, and one has to read deep into an article to find out that the victims were targeted for being a religious minority. The attacks appear systematic and also often are linked to attacks on children and women, and take place at religious events and during religious periods such as Ramadan.In August 2018, for instance, a Shi’ite mosque was targeted. The countries that often speak of Islamophobia, like Turkey or Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan, never called the attacks on Shi’ites in Afghanistan out as a form of Islamophobia. However, considering that, more than any other group, Muslims are targeted for genocide in Afghanistan by groups like ISIS, it would appear that this term is entirely fitting.