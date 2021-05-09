Was the latest attack in Afghanistan on Shi’ite women an act of genocide?

A bomb targeted a girl’s school in Afghanistan on Saturday, targeting not only women, but also a majority Shi’ite neighborhood in west Kabul, according to reports. The Taliban has since condemned the attack, which means that focus on the perpetrators will shift to ISIS in Afghanistan. The attack comes as the US is in the process of withdrawing from Afghanistan; many other foreign forces are likely to depart the region as well. Many countries that generally support extremist groups, such as Iran, Turkey, Qatar and Pakistan, appear to want to benefit from the US withdrawal. The attack on the school could be a symbol of worse to come.
According to Afghani Interior Ministry, the bombing targeted the Syed Al-Shahda school in the Dasht-e-Barchi settlement. Reports noted that the area has been a target of ISIS before. Photos show young women and girls injured in hospital. One media report noted that in the past ISIS targeted a maternity hospital, killing pregnant women and newborns. People are outraged in Dasht-e-Barchi, as evidenced by angry crowds that reportedly attacked those coming to help, angered by the continued lack of government protection. Reports say that the explosion occurred as girls were leaving school and some 30 people were killed and fifty injured.
The increasing attacks on Shi’ite minorities could be considered acts of genocide. ISIS has done this before in their acts of genocide against the Yazidi minority in Iraq in 2014. It also targeted Shi’ites in Tal Afar and Camp Speicher. If one were to look at the attacks in Afghanistan, and specifically attacks on Shi’ites in Pakistan, we would see a similar pattern.
In August 2018 fifty students were murdered in Dasht-e-Barchi at a tuition center. Like most of the Shi'ites in the area, they were Hazara Shi'ites. In March 2019 an attack on a Shi'ite gathering led to several deaths. In March 2020 another attack on a Shi'ite gathering killed 32 people in Kabul at a memorial for a Shi'ite leader. Afghan Shi'ites were quoted in 2018 as saying they see ISIS genocidal intentions behind the attacks, that ISIS wants to "wipe us out."
In January, Afghan Shi’ite leader Karim Khalili visited Pakistan in the wake of the targeted murder of 11 Shi’ite Afghan miners who came from Afghanistan for work in Pakistan. They were members of the Hazara Shi’ite group that is often targeted in Afghanistan. International media presented the attacks as “sectarian” or claimed that ISIS “hates” the Shi’ites, but didn't use the same terms for this kind of hate when it manifested itself in the West. Often, attacks targeting the minority community are not ever fully explained, and one has to read deep into an article to find out that the victims were targeted for being a religious minority. The attacks appear systematic and also often are linked to attacks on children and women, and take place at religious events and during religious periods such as Ramadan. In August 2018, for instance, a Shi’ite mosque was targeted. The countries that often speak of Islamophobia, like Turkey or Pakistan’s leader Imran Khan, never called the attacks on Shi’ites in Afghanistan out as a form of Islamophobia. However, considering that, more than any other group, Muslims are targeted for genocide in Afghanistan by groups like ISIS, it would appear that this term is entirely fitting.
The attacks on Shi’ite women in Afghanistan, designed purposely to eradicate minority women in education and to kill minorities, would appear to represent a genocidal attempt by groups like ISIS to ethnically cleanse Shi’ites. It is unclear why human rights groups and countries that are supposed to speak up about genocide have remained quiet on these cases. They appear to treat them as all random “blasts” rather than seeing the direct and rising connection between them. In almost no other place in the world are minorities so frequently targeted for mass murder as Shi’ites in Pakistan.