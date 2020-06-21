Was the US secretive “ninja” missile used again in Syria Saturday?

A man riding a motorcycle was hit by an alleged drone strike near the Syrian town of Al-Bab in the early morning hours of Saturday. His mangled body was seen on video near the side of a dusty road and the remains of his motorcycle had crashed on the other side. A second man may have been killed in the same airstrike. The attack was reported by Syrian activists as a drone strike.The man’s identification card was found among his belongings and shown to the cameras. His name was allegedly Ahmed al-Darvis, although reports indicated this may have been a cover name or false identity. He was linked to Raqqa, the former ISIS capital, and was living in Akhtarin, a town north of Aleppo. Social media posts sought to link the strike to a series of other US attacks on al-Qaeda affiliates in northern Syria in which US drones have used a secretive “ninja” weapon. This is the R9X, a version of the Hellfire missile that has its warhead removed and replaced with six swords. It slams into a car or person using the swords to kill but is incredibly accurate, rarely harming those near the target. The impact is not supposed to cause an explosion and thus cuts down on collateral damage.
What the US does comment on is other strikes it carries out against ISIS in Iraq. Recently the US carried out a strike on an ISIS hideout in Nineveh plains, in Iraq. US-led Coalition spokesman Myles Caggins tweeted that ISIS “remnants can’t hide. Daesh [ISIS] leaders are getting killed or captured leave their lowly terrorist followers dazed and disillusioned. The June 19 airstrike took out an ISIS hideout.
New videos of the “ninja” weapon have been released showing three recovered versions of it. The weapons that were recovered have letters and numbers on them and say AGM R9X. This isn’t exactly clandestine then, since leaving the name on the missile doesn’t make it plausible to deny its existence. Already reports last year provided evidence about the weapon’s existence to US media, a kind of warning to the al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates that this flying group of steak knives backed by 100lbs of Hellfire missile was coming for them. The gruesome remains of the target in Al-Bab show what this weapon can allegedly do. The other remains from a car his earlier this month in Idlib also show that the occupant was eviscerated. The car was covered in blood on the inside. The killing of the motorcyclist would be at least the fourth incident using this weapon. However, there are questions about whether this was the same munition used or something else happened to the man on the motorcycle. Since the US doesn’t comment on these strikes it’s likely impossible to know.Earlier today, a man riding on a motorcycle outside of al-Bab city was struck by a missile from a US drone. Given the aftermath and lack of blast residue it was likely a R9X Hellfire. Only the man was killed. He was purportedly the former ISIS gov. of Raqqa, living in Akhtarin. pic.twitter.com/n7R2cRIzTZ— Trenton Schoenborn (@SchoenbornTrent) June 20, 2020
Video of fragments of R9X Hellfire aka "Ninja missile", which was used in Idlib a few days ago pic.twitter.com/TQzokeVINx— R&U Videos (@r_u_vid) June 17, 2020
Update 7: according to several sources, the person targeted by the drone strike was Fayz al-Akal, ISIS' former Emir Raqqa. He is the brother of Hadi al-Akal, also a former Emir of Raqqa who was killed in a Syrian airstrike in 2013. Akal was allegedly using a fake ID.— Within Syria (@WithinSyriaBlog) June 20, 2020