West Bank workers entering Israel will be required to test for COVID-19

The Home Front Command's "Alon" coronavirus HQ and the Civil Administration in COGAT will be tasked with managing the tests.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 16:21
An Israeli security guard walks as Palestinian workers wait to cross into Barkan industrial zone that is adjacent to the settlement of Barkan, in the West Bank October 9, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
An Israeli security guard walks as Palestinian workers wait to cross into Barkan industrial zone that is adjacent to the settlement of Barkan, in the West Bank October 9, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus throughout the West Bank and the increasing morbidity rates in the area and in Israel as a whole, the Defense Ministry has decided to start imposing mandatory coronavirus tests in border crossings for work permit holders entering Israel from the West Bank, COGAT spokesperson's office announced on Wednesday.
Workers entering Israel who refuse to be tested would be prohibited from entering the country. The Home Front Command's "Alon" coronavirus HQ and the Civil Administration in COGAT will be tasked with managing the tests.
Authorities have had trouble grasping the entire scope of morbidity rates in the West Bank for several reasons, the main issues  being the lack of enforcement in the area and the phenomenon of fake medical documents becoming more popular and reaching Israel.
Last month, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering temporarily closing crossings between Israel and the West Bank altogether in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19, in light of "the dramatic jump in morbidity in the Palestinian Authority," Netanyahu said at the time.
Palestinian Authority officials were also considering banning Arab-Israelis from entering the West Bank as part of their efforts to stem the spread of the virus. The Palestinian officials noted the increasing phenomenon of Arab-Israelis entering the West Bank and holding weddings - especially in Jericho and Bethlehem, the officials noted.
Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy has addressed the issue on several occasions, stating last month that "there is suspicion that when [workers] come from the territories they are bringing the virus with them and infecting Israelis."
Other reports indicated an increasing trend of residents of east Jerusalem traveling to the West Bank, notably Ramallah or Bethlehem, and obtaining forged coronavirus test results before returning to their homes in east Jerusalem, presenting the fake documents to their local medical providers and continuing to spread the virus. Not only that, but the fake permits can even be used to leave the country.
A senior medical official in east Jerusalem told Israel Hayom that "these fake permits can be used to infect Jerusalem's residents without them knowing and can lead to a major increase in morbidity rates in the city."
Wednesday's announcement of mandatory tests being imposed in crossing borders will hopefully bring an end to the dangerous phenomenon.
Khaled Abu Toameh and Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


