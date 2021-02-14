So when US President Joe Biden was first elected, the early leaks were that sometime in mid to late February, Mossad Director Yossi Cohen would lead a delegation on behalf of Israel to jump-start talks over the Iran nuclear standoff.

Some reports indicated that Cohen would be given an official public status, as he was for acquiring medical equipment at the start of the coronavirus, which might include leading a delegation of officials from a variety of non-Mossad government ministries.

However, The Jerusalem Post had already been given indications that these early leaks had maybe not taken into account the Biden administration’s timeline for official talks with Israel regarding the Islamic Republic. Israel’s timeline and plans may have to change.

The ongoing and increasing speculation about why Biden has not yet spoken to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and when they would speak, added to the feeling that Jerusalem might need to adapt its plans and strategies to Washington’s outlook.

Whatever Biden’s timeline is for moving forward on the Iran issue – be it before Tehran ’s June elections or at some later date – the picture of who is the project manager or messenger for Israel on the issue has only become further clouded as time goes by.

After IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi gave a spirited speech against the US rejoining even a partially improved deal and got more concrete about potential Israeli attack plans on Iran on January 26, it was leaked that Cohen was frustrated that the IDF chief went public and in such an aggressive manner.

The Post learned that Cohen was unhappy with the public leak about differences between him and Kochavi, and would have downplayed such differences.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} However, in recent days, senior IDF officials have been leaking that they are unhappy with the idea that Cohen would represent Jerusalem to Washington because they consider him too aggressive and uncompromising.

In terms of Cohen’s connection to current Biden administration officials, it could be viewed as a mixed bag.

On one hand, he was Netanyahu’s national security adviser during the later Obama administration years when the two sides were at very public loggerheads. Leftover political and emotional injuries from that period could create some distrust even now.

On the other hand, the general view is that Biden administration officials view Cohen as thoroughly professional, highly experienced and talented – and besides promoting Netanyahu’s policies – apolitical.

This could be a singular advantage.

But recent leaks now indicate that Cohen may have competition from his successor at national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Last week, Ben-Shabbat held a discussion on the issue with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

This raised the question of whether Ben-Shabbat is displacing Cohen as the Iran project manager, possibly following tensions, either with the Biden administration or the IDF.

Some of the leakers who were unhappy with this included attacks on Ben-Shabbat’s lower level of English compared with Cohen’s and his alleged inferior familiarity with the US – though Ben-Shabbat has been working with the US for around the last four years.

The Post has learned that both Cohen and Ben-Shabbat were equally concerned about what changes might happen with US policy on Iran going into the November 2020 US presidential elections.

Sources with knowledge of the Ben-Shabbat conversation with Sullivan have indicated that no official project manager has been publicly announced and left it to commentators to decide whether this is anything more than two NSC chiefs in the two countries having a standard working meeting with their counterpart.

The other dimension here is that this would not be the first rivalry between Cohen and Ben-Shabbat – currently the most powerful national security hands close to Netanyahu.

As Israel cut normalization deals in late 2020 with Sudan and Morocco, there was a credit battle about whether Cohen or Ben-Shabbat was more directly responsible for the success from the Israeli side.

There is no question that Ben-Shabbat and his aide known only as “Maoz” (since he is on loan from the Shin Bet) did a lot of the hard work nailing the deal down at the end.

However, the Post learned that Cohen’s view would be that he had managed the project for years, was present at the key February 2020 Israel-Sudan leaders meeting and continued to parachute into the picture to move things forward even in late 2020.

From Cohen’s standpoint, he was solely responsible for the UAE and Bahrain normalization breakthroughs and was still the long-term key to the deals with Sudan and Morocco, but merely subcontracted later aspects when it became necessary to juggle major developments with all four normalization processes at the same time.

Regardless of whether one accepts the Ben-Shabbat or Cohen narrative on Morocco and Sudan, what is clear is that any current tension over Iran would not be the first time that the two top Netanyahu officials butted heads.

Going a step further, the truth is that the two aides had been running parallel Iran tracks throughout the Trump administration.

Ben-Shabbat was working with whoever was the NSC chief at the time, of which there were many.

Cohen worked through Mike Pompeo not only when he was at CIA, but even once he became US secretary of state. This goes beyond the typical Mossad chief’s portfolio who would generally only work with his CIA chief counterpart,

In that light, it is quite possible that both will continue to be involved in discussing US-Iran policy going forward, and that there will not be one single project manager.

All of this is without even getting into the fact that Netanyahu cannot control Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in their dialogues with their counterparts in the US.

Another alternative is that the original plan might have been that Cohen would lead the efforts. However, a combination of unexpected moves by the Biden administration and the increased IDF-Mossad tension following Kochavi’s speech convinced Netanyahu to wait to set a messenger and a strategy until he has an idea about what to expect from Washington.