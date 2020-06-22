The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Who is Iran’s Qalibaf and why does he matter

In 1999 he bragged about his role in suppressing protests, according to one account.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JUNE 22, 2020 10:22
Military units of the IRGC Ground Force are seen as they launched war games in the Gulf, December 22, 2018 (photo credit: HAMED MALEKPOUR/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS)
Military units of the IRGC Ground Force are seen as they launched war games in the Gulf, December 22, 2018
(photo credit: HAMED MALEKPOUR/TASNIM NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS)
The Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf (Ghalibaf) has been in the news more often, trying to involve himself in local politics and foreign policy. He recently torpedoed the idea of negotiations with the US. He is hostile to the US and Europe and encourages distrust of both.
He wants “smart and active resistance” to the West and also wants to undermine any potential nuclear inspections or IAEA reports. This means he potentially sits astride important policy decisions and is linked to the IRGC and the supreme leader in his overall views. These views are called “hardline” in western media, part of the largely mythical narrative that there are “moderates” and “hardliners” in Tehran. Qalibaf is not so much a hardliner as an extreme right wing nationalist and his views represent the more extreme right of what is already a far-right theocratic regime.
Who is this Qalibaf and why might we see more of him. He is from northeast Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province and is apparently of Kurdish ancestry. He was born in 1961. He has a PhD and was a former pilot in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He rose through the ranks during the Iran-Iraq role, eventually commanding a division. After he left the fighting units and studied he got involved in running companies linked to the IRGC. He remained close to Soleimani, who he had known during the war years. He believes in the same worldview of Soleimani, using Iran to support Hezbollah, Yemen, Iraqi Shi’ite militias and Palestinians.
In 1999 he bragged about his role in suppressing protests, according to one account. He and Qassem Soleimani even signed a letter that was sent to then President Moahmmed Khatami urging a crackdown. He liked to beat the protesters with a stick, Arab News claims. After the IRGC he became mayor of Tehran. He supported suppressing protests. He also formed links with other Islamic “revolutionary” technocrats who want to create a unique system of hi-tech aerospace endeavors to make Iran one of the more important regional countries in military and defense systems. It is these men, along with the supreme leader who supported his election according to reports.
He has sought to run for President several times. He and his network are also considered to be corrupt. But reports indicate he has friends from the highest levels who have protected him. It raised eyebrows when he was elected speaker of parliament because of his military background. His election is seen as a victory for the Supreme Leader and the “hardliners.” Arab News calls him a principalist or “ultra-conservative” but also “one of the most corrupt politicians in the country. This is in contrast to Mahmud Ahmadinejad who was seen as an extremist and anti-Semite but was not considered personally corrupt.
Iran is at a unique time in history. Harmed by Covid-19 and economic sanctions it is reaching out to China and Russia. It also must decide what to do with its weapons programs and role in Iraq and Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. For the speaker of parliament that will be important. He will seek to distance Iran from the EU and US.


Tags Iran Middle East IRGC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by