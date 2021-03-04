The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Why did Gila Gamliel blame the oil spill on Iran? - Background

Officials in the Mossad and the IDF have distanced themselves from Gamliel's claims that terrorism was the cause of the oil spill.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 4, 2021 14:30
A Spanish Civil Guard boat sails past Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 as it sits anchored after it was seized in July by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain August 13, 2019 (photo credit: JON NAZCA/ REUTERS)
A Spanish Civil Guard boat sails past Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 as it sits anchored after it was seized in July by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain August 13, 2019
(photo credit: JON NAZCA/ REUTERS)
Whether or not the oil spill polluting Israel's shores was done intentionally, as Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel claimed Wednesday, the ship suspected of the spill was likely delivering Iranian oil illegally following deceptive shipping practices, according to Ami Daniel, CEO of maritime risk management firm Windward.
Tel Aviv-based Windward provides governments and companies with risk analyses on maritime trade in regards to security, safety, sanctions, environmental regulations and compliance. The company was founded 11 years ago, but its business has been bolstered by new trade rules that came into effect last year.
Windward Oil Slick view (Credit: Windward)Windward Oil Slick view (Credit: Windward)
"In May 2020, the United States coined the term 'deceptive shipping practices' to describe how Iran and other bad actors circumvent trade sanctions, and issued a series of new maritime compliance regulations," Daniel explained. "The UK also issued a similar advisory about a month afterward. These regulations moved the onus of trade sanctions compliance from the government to the people in the trade lifecycle - commercial entities, banks, commodity traders, insurance companies, energy companies, shipping companies and others. That means that the businesses are now required to review every deal to make sure it steers clear of deceptive shipping practices. Among the problematic practices listed in the directives are: intentionally turning off transmission; transferring cargo via ship-to-ship transfers in the middle of the ocean; irregular patterns or anomalous shipping journeys; and complex or opaque company ownership structures; and falsification of cargo, or hiding the origin of cargo."
With that background, Daniel explained the circumstances of the Emerald, the ship suspected of the oil spill.  
"What we have according to our data analytics, is the following. You have an older vessel 19 years old, bought in December by a one-ship company in the Marshall Islands called Majuro. It was probably bought for cheap in order to do this journey, a month before the trip. That's a dubious ownership structure, against the rules we mentioned.
"The ship went to the Persian Gulf and disappeared in the beginning of January off the coast of Iran, in what was probably ship-to-ship loading of Iranian oil. That's also forbidden. Then, it headed to the Red Sea and the Suez canal and then deliberately turned off radio transmissions off the coast of Israel. Again, against the rules. This is the first time in eight years this vessel had come to the eastern Mediterranean, making it a suspicious anomalous shipping pattern. And then the ship did another ship-to-ship transfer with another dark vessel off the coast of the northeast of Cyprus, probably to take the crude oil into the Banias in Syria.
So all in all, we are talking about a ship with numerous deceptive shipping practices, very closely tied to unsanctioned trade between Syria and Iran. According to our data, this is the ship that most likely caused the oil spill, based of the location of the ship and the spill, and the fact that, according to lab results, it was crude oil, not bunker fuel, that polluted the waters."
Does that make this a terrorist attack, as MK Gamliel claimed? "Our job is not to speculate as to the ship's intent," Daniel said. "All I can say is that this vessel acted very much in line with the deceptive shipping practices that we warn our customers about."
Officials in the Mossad and the IDF have distanced themselves from Gamliel's claims that terrorism was the cause of the oil spill, which caused one of the worst ecological disasters in Israel's history. 
Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward (Miriam Elster)Ami Daniel, CEO of Windward (Miriam Elster)
Daniel said the event was similar to another oil spill in January off the coast of Indonesia caused by another suspicious ship using a ship-to-ship transfer to deliver Iranian oil to another country in the region. "The ships doing these operations are not exactly first-class vessels," He said. "They are poorly maintained and used in the dark to circumvent those who are looking for it and trying to apprehend it. And that leads to environmental disasters."
The topic of maritime security has become more important in recent years, and Windward has established itself as a leader in the field. The company uses artificial intelligence to process information from satellite images, radio frequencies, shipping and port data, weather information, and more to provide customers with insights and risk assessments.


Tags Israel Iran environment oil Ship Gila Gamliel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

UTJ must apologize for deplorable attack ad on Reform Jews

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin

Israelis, Palestinians need a reset in relations - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Efraim Inbar

Is Israel on collision course with Biden administration? - opinion

 By EFRAIM INBAR
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by