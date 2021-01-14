The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Will Iran overplaying its hand force Biden to call its bluff - analysis

Biden may focus on the June Iranian elections as a deadline or may decide to wait longer and deal with whomever is elected afterward.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 14, 2021 20:25
PEOPLE GATHER around the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran, in December 2019.
Iran may be overplaying its hand.
Both Israel and Iran have been maneuvering before and since the US election to influence the incoming Biden administration in their direction regarding the nuclear standoff. But only the Islamic Republic has given a deadline. The deadline is February 21.
Iran has said that if sanctions are not dropped by then, that it will kick out IAEA inspectors. This would be the most dramatic nuclear violation by Tehran to date since it would make it impossible for the world to follow the status of its nuclear program (absent clandestine efforts.)
Along with the public start of jumping enrichment of uranium to the 20% level in recent weeks, this could be enough to signal to Israel, moderate Sunni states and even the West, that the ayatollahs are moving toward a nuclear weapon. Iran also demanded this week dropping the 2015 deal’s snapback sanctions mechanism.
Though the incoming Biden administration has strongly signaled that it wants to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal and roll back sanctions, there is no possible way sanctions can be removed in the administration’s first month in office.
Even if the Biden administration wanted to roll back all of the sanctions in only 30 days, there is complex sanctions machinery which may take longer to remove. Moreover, Joe Biden has made it clear that his first priority is the coronavirus. His next priorities are also all domestic: from addressing the fallout from the rioters’ attacks on the Capitol, to racial justice issues, to the environment.
In foreign policy, his first priorities are dealing with China and Russia. He will not want to waste significant political capital in the first stage of his presidency looking too weak on Iran even if his general goal is to rejoin the deal.
A majority in the US Senate does not mean he could for sure avoid a symbolic majority vote against a quick rejoining of the Iran deal, given that some Democrats oppose rejoining. As long as the status quo holds and the IAEA inspectors remain, Biden’s leaning will likely be to take the time needed to reach a deal with the Islamic Republic.
Biden may focus on the June Iranian elections as a deadline or may decide to wait longer and deal with whomever is elected afterward.
Yet, if Iran tries to force him into a corner on February 21, it is likely to push him away. Viscerally, Biden is not someone who likes to look weak and pushed around, whatever his general policy goals are. He had outbursts during the campaign when spontaneous criticism from certain voters at various events breached his outer “skin” of tolerance. This is not Barack Obama, who was famous for being cerebral and almost impossible to anger on the spot to a fault.
In the past, the Islamic Republic believes it was successful using brinkmanship in cornering the Obama administration into dropping certain issues. It appears that the ayatollahs have seized on the multiple statements by incoming Biden administration officials of a desire to rejoin the deal in order to make additional demands. Of course, it is possible that this could work and Biden could at least announce in principle rejoining the deal by February 21, with actual sanctions relief coming as a process afterward.
However, it is projected that it will take Iran three to four months to undo its various nuclear violations, including shipping out of the country its newly built-up stock of enriched uranium. It is extremely difficult to see Biden lifting all of the sanctions, as opposed to some on a gradual basis, before Tehran is back into nuclear compliance. There is also zero chance that Biden will give up the snapback mechanism as his subordinates have cited the mechanism as proof that they still have leverage over Iran even if they return to the deal. Rather, it is more likely that the pressure by Tehran could turn Biden off from the issue and lead him to call Iran’s bluff of whether they are really ready to try to race out to a nuclear weapon now as opposed to waiting for negotiations to play out.
If Biden calls the Islamic Republic’s bluff, it will show that they overplayed their hand at this stage. A number of their demands and potential future deadlines will be revealed as paper tigers. This would set a tone for the Biden administration handling Iran differently than the Obama administration, even if it might not check all of Israel’s important concerns.


