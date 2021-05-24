With clock running down, Iran doubles down in nuke talks

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Aragchi on Monday appeared to double-down on a tough negotiating position with the US as time ran out on IAEA-Tehran cooperation and with June 18 presidential elections creeping closer.

The US, Iran and the world powers have had five rounds of negotiations in Vienna in recent months to try to resolve the nuclear standoff

Though Saturday night the IAEA had announced it would hold a press conference Sunday at 3:00 p.m., presumably to announce a deal to extend its access to the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, that conference was postponed already until Monday.

As of current press time, that conference still has not been rescheduled to a set time, leaving the fate of IAEA inspections of Iran uncertain.

According to the Mehr Iranian media outlet, "the US must first provide verifiable sanctions lifting. Iran will then resume full implementation", said Aragchi in response to interviews given by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken late Sunday.

"Yesterday I spent 4hrs before our Parliament's NatSec/FP Commission to brief MPs on Vienna talks. Very tough. But useful", Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs Aragchi wrote in his Twitter account.

Aragchi added, “Bottom line is same: Having left JCPOA, US must first provide verifiable sanctions lifting. Iran will then resume full implementation”

“Is the US ready?”, he added.

Also, late Sunday in reaction to Blinken, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that lifting US sanctions against Iran is a legal and moral obligation and not negotiating leverage.

In a tweet on Sunday, Zarif wrote, "Lifting Trump's sanctions, @SecBlinken, is a legal & moral obligation. NOT negotiating leverage."

"Didn’t work for Trump—won't work for you," he added.

"Release the Iranian people’s $Billions held hostage abroad due to US bullying," Zarif said, stressing, "Trump's legacy is past its expiration date. Drop it, @POTUS."

Blinken on Sunday reiterated the US position that the US would lift sanctions simultaneously to Tehran ending its violations of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The US Secretary of State said, "Iran, I think, knows what it needs to do to come back into compliance on the nuclear side, and what we haven't yet seen is whether Iran is ready and willing to make a decision to do what it has to do. That's the test and we don't yet have an answer."

It was still unclear on Monday whether Iran’s doubling down was a last minute saber rattling before it agrees to a mutual return to the 2015 deal or whether a real crisis was about to hit.

Another possibility is that Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei does not want the deal finished until after the June 18 presidential election. The theory would be that this way he can deny the pragmatist camp, which is pro negotiating with the West, a victory which might bring it more votes on election day against his preferred hardliner candidates.

Also, on Sunday Mehr reported that Iranian national security sources were entertaining extending cooperation with the IAEA for one more month to allow negotiations between the US, Iran and the world powers to continue.

Iran’s parliament passed a law last year demanding that the US lift sanctions by February 21 or IAEA inspections could be ended.

A deal was reached extending that cooperation until May 21 this past weekend and the situation has been up in the air in the days since then.