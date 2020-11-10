Israel, world reacts to death of Palestinian leader Saeb Erekat

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat passed away on Tuesday in the Intensive Care Unit of Hadassah-University Medical Center. He was 65.

Erekat had been transferred to the hospital three weeks ago Sunday, on October 18, after suffering for nearly on months from the novel coronavirus. A survivor of a lung transplant, he arrived at the hospital in critical condition from his home in Jericho. He was nearly immediately intubated.According to Hadassah, during the course of his hospitalization, he received intensive treatments, including being connected to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) life support machine.

Upon hearing of Erekat's death, leaders and activists in Israel and around the world began expressing condolences. Some, however, said the man who supported groups that were widely recognized as terrorist organizations deserved to die. Labor Party leader and Treasury Minister Amir Peretz was one of the first Israeli politicians to respond to the news, saying "Erekat will be remembered as a man who believed in the process and accompanied the negotiations with Israel for many years, preferring peace to violence. My condolences to his family and to the Palestinian people." The hospital said his condition did not improve and he passed away from multisystem organ failure.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas eulogized Erekat on Tuesday, declaring three days of mourning throughout the Palestinian Authority. "The passing of Saeb Erakat is a significant transition in Palestinian history & reality," said PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashwari in response to Erekat's passing. "He was firmly committed to his people's rights, unwavering in his pursuit of a just peace, & totally undaunted in his quest for freedom & rights. Rest in peace & power my friend." Meretz Party leader Nitzan Horowitz eulogized Erekat as "a statesman, a man of peace and one of the leaders in negotiations with Israel since the Madrid Conference, when he was very young." "Dr. Erekat has always preferred the way of dialogue over violence and turned the vision of two states into the project of his life. I got to know him over a number of years," said Horowitz. "We argued a lot but despite his frustration with the situation he never abandoned his adherence to the two state solution, Israel and Palestine. Rest on your bed, peace your will."

Former US envoy Jason Greenblatt expressed his condolences to Erekat's family on Tuesday. "Saeb & I were worlds apart in our views of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it's history & how to resolve it. But he tried hard to represent his people," tweeted Greenblatt. "Wishing his family much comfort /strength during this difficult time." "The departure of the brother and friend, the great fighter Dr. Saeb Erekat, represents a great loss for Palestine and our people, and we feel deeply saddened by his loss, especially in light of these difficult circumstances facing the Palestinian cause," said Abbas. "Palestine today lacks this patriotic leader and great fighter who played a major role in raising the banner of Palestine high and defending the rights of our people and their national constants, in all international forums." Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh responded to Erekat's passing as well on Tuesday, tweeting, "Saeb will not get to see his people freed from the shackles of occupation, but generations of Palestinians will still remember him as one of the giants who dedicated his life for their independence."

Former Israeli politician Yossi Beilin and other members of the Geneva Initiative, an organization that promotes a two-state agreement between Israel and the Palestinians based on a 2003 draft of such an agreement reached by former senior officials on both sides, eulogized Erekat as well.

"Saeb believed in the discourse, had never been involved in violence, and even sought to establish his state alongside the State of Israel, in the spirit of the Geneva Initiative. He educated his children in peace and made sure to send them to summer camps with Israeli children."

"It was not always easy to hear his views but he was always attentive to hear other opinions. In recent years, he felt despair from the Israeli leadership, but did not lost hope for change. For him, the change will come too late," said Beilin. "The breakthroughs he achieved during the negotiations will form part of any future agreement and will serve as an eternal memory of his contribution to a better future for both peoples."

"The death of Saeb Erekat is a sad day for all supporters of peace in Israel and the Palestinian Authority," said the Israeli left-wing NGO Peace Now in response to Erekat's passing. "Erekat, the 'man of peace', was part of every process between Israel and the PA and fought to build real trust between Israelis and Palestinians until his last day. We will remember his dedication to the vision of peace and a two-state solution."