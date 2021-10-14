The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Yemenis trapped, displaced by fierce fighting in Marib region

A UN report on Wednesdays said nine civilians had been killed in south Marib over September and October.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 16:20
People walk past a building one day after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen June 6, 2018. (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
People walk past a building one day after air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen June 6, 2018.
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
Hundreds of Yemenis are trapped by fierce fighting between government and Houthi forces in the northern Marib governorate, residents and a local official said, after battles for control of the gas-rich region displaced some 10,000 people last month.
The internationally recognized government backed by a Saudi-led coalition declared southern Marib a military zone on Tuesday after gains there by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has also advanced on the Shabwa region in south Yemen.
A UN report on Wednesday cited unconfirmed initial information that six civilians were killed last month in Shabwa, which has oil fields and Yemen's sole liquefied natural gas terminal. It said nine civilians had been killed in south Marib over September and October.
Marib is the last northern stronghold of the government that was ousted by the Houthis from the capital Sanaa in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene months later, only to be mired in years of military stalemate.
UN-led efforts to engineer a nationwide ceasefire have stalled as Saudi Arabia and the Houthis both resist compromise to end more than six years of a war that has caused what the United Nations calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
Armed Houthi followers participate in a funeral of Houthi fighters killed in fighting against government forces in Yemen's Marib, in Sanaa (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)Armed Houthi followers participate in a funeral of Houthi fighters killed in fighting against government forces in Yemen's Marib, in Sanaa (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
The United Nations said nearly 10,000 people were displaced in Marib governorate last month alone, with over 4,200 fleeing the southern districts of Harib, al-Jubah and Rahabah.
A fourth district, al-Abdiyah, has been under siege since Sept. 23, hindering movement of civilians and impeding humanitarian aid flows, including medical supplies, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Houthi forces have held positions 18 km (10 miles) west of Marib and are trying to advance elsewhere to encircle the city, which hosts hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people.
The conflict, seen in the Middle East as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has killed tens of thousands of people and left 80% of Yemen's population needing humanitarian aid.


Tags United Nations yemen houthi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Time to focus on investing in Israel's Arab sector - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How to stop crime in the Arab sector and propel Israel forward - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Can the US support Taiwan against China? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sylvan Adams

World-class cultural and sporting events will improve Israel's image - opinion

 By SYLVAN ADAMS
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's conduct in opposition is destructive in all directions

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

The world is waking up to Iran’s drone threat

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021
4

Antibody levels decrease after two doses of Pfizer vaccine - study

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.
5

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by