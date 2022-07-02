Jerusalem highlights July 1-7

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Visit Jerusalem International Convention Center and explore Under the Lens, a new series of works by Zehava Barkai that explores art, science and microscopes. A physicist in her own right, Barkai fuses the Jewish painting tradition of Samuel Bak (Temple of Learning, Stone Age) and curiosity about technology. Admission is free; call ahead at (02) 655-8558 to arrange your visit.

Hear painter Hila Tchulsky discuss her exhibition Voyages – a travel in time and Israeli landscapes at 11 a.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre (20 Marcus St.). Curated by Dr. Batsheva Ida, the selected works offer a very personal take on the grand theme of Israeli painting – local landscapes.



SATURDAY, JULY 2

Visit Feel Beit (4 Naomi St.) at 7 p.m. and listen to filmmaker Rami Younis discuss “Uncensored Storytelling” (in Arabic). Later, listen to the pop-rock tunes of the Ghazali Band which will come to the capital from Nazareth. End the night with an after-party with DJ Arakeliano. Tickets are NIS 30 at pre-order online (tzkrti.com/en/events/664) and NIS 50 at the door.

THE ISRAEL MUSEUM – to reopen. (credit: TIMOTHY HURSLEY)

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Listen to Stravinsky’s “Symphony of Psalms” followed by Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms” and Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” under the baton of conductor Lahav Shani at 8 p.m. (Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St.). This performance (around 90 minutes, with intermission) is part of the season’s final series of shows, with the next season, the 86th, right around the corner! Tickets range from NIS 250 to 460. For more info, see: shorturl.at/kstzJ



MONDAY, JULY 4

Watch the romantic comedy documentary Amma & Appa which depicts the wedding of a Bavarian film student and an art student from India (7:45 p.m.) at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

If you enjoy movies from, or about, India – consider the very different action drama RRR (Telugu with Hebrew subtitles) screened on Wednesday, July 6, at 7 p.m. This is an action movie set in the British Raj period, a buddy film, a drama, and a blockbuster in its homeland.



TUESDAY, JULY 5

Watch You’ll Get Over This Too (Gam Ze Ya’avor Lach) at 8 p.m. at Dance Theater Jerusalem Studio (105 Rabbi Herzog St.). The show is a dance duet between two women, Oryan Yohanan and Ilana Sarah Claire Bellahsen. The two explore what it means to be a woman in our tense, often violent, times. For those 16 years of age or older. NIS 70 per ticket. Order online here: shorturl.at/styET or via phone (03) 639-9090. (This is a Clipa Theater production.)



WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Enjoy free, live, jazz shows at the Yellow Submarine (13 Harechavim St.) from 11 p.m. onward. The night kicks off with the Stav Goldberg Trio and lasts until the wee hours of the morning, as the respective musicians jam. Jazz lovers might recognize the format and correctly point out that this festival used to be held every year until the pandemic shut down live performances. This is the evening to enjoy the relative health and safety of this moment.

Watch The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover (1989) by Peter Greenaway at 8 p.m. (NIS 20 per ticket) at Rex Theater (3 Hama’aravim St.). Inspired by the 1626 tragedy Tis Pity She’s a Whore by John Ford, this remarkable film depicts cooking human bodies, consuming their flesh, nudity, sexuality and violence. A visually stunning movie that will leave an impact on those open-minded enough to view it.

Learn about the clash of generations between poets Nathan Zach and Nathan Alterman from Prof. Dan Miron in this free, online Hebrew discussion by the National Library at 7 p.m. The reason for this unique evening is that a book with Zach’s handwritten comments about the poems of Alterman, originally offered in an auction by the Green Brothers bookstore in Tel Aviv, was eventually given to the National Library in light of its cultural importance. To register, visit: shorturl.at/vxKMO



THURSDAY, JULY 7

Hear Gnawa player Samir LanGus perform with Lala Tamar [Tamar Bloch] at 8 p.m. at the Israel Museum as part of its three-day International Jazz Festival (from July 5). A one-day pass (NIS 235) will give you access to all the shows on that day (which include Turkish guitar player Volkan Incuvez at 7:30 p.m. and piano player Fred Hersch at 8 p.m., to name but two shows). A three-day pass will cost NIS 630 and offer a lot more. For more details see: www.jerusalemjazzfestival.org.il/en/



HEADS UP:

Sacred music returns to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer (Muristan Road in the Old City of Jerusalem) with violin player Milos Stevanovic (Thursday, July 21, at 8 p.m., NIS 60 per ticket). Regular concerts will take place every following Thursday concluding with a Mass for Peace at 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of August.

Please note some concerts will be held in the Church of the Ascension, right next door. Those who enjoy the location might stay tuned for the August 4-11 Sounding Jerusalem festival (www.soundingjerusalem.com). Tickets are available before concerts begin. For more information call (02) 626-6800.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] to let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.