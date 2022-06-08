The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
International Jerusalem Jazz Festival returns

Among the artists scheduled to appear are Fred Hersch (US), Zion Golan and El Khat (Israel), Dilan Balkay (Turkey) and more.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 22:57
The eighth edition of the Jerusalem Jazz Festival returns in full swing, bringing with it top international and Israeli jazz artists. The festival, a part of the Israel Festival, will take place July 5-7 at the Israel Museum.

The artistic program reflects the rich variety of the current world of jazz, corresponding with world music and inspired by Dixieland, pop, hip hop, rock, groove, avant-guard, electronic music and more.

The festival’s artistic director, world-renowned trumpeter Avishai Cohen, has gathered an interesting lineup from North and Central Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, the US, South America and, of course, Israel.

“I’m especially excited that, after a two-year reprieve, we will once again host international artists from Morocco and Turkey, through Europe, South America and all the way to the US, and, of course, from Israel,” said Cohen. 

“We’re looking forward to a thrilling musical celebration.”

Among the artists scheduled to appear are Fred Hersch (US), Zion Golan and El Khat (Israel), Dilan Balkay (Turkey), Edmar Castaneda and Gregoire Maret (Columbia, Switzerland), Julian Lage (US), Boom Pam with Kutiman and Melike Sahim (Israel, Turkey), Lala Tamar with Samir Langos (Israel, Morocco), Ben Ayalon and Sabole Bangoura (Israel, Africa), Albert Baggar, Jonathan Avishai, Jonathan Levi and the Guy Mintus Trio. Cohen will also debut his new album.

Set within the galleries of the museum and in the sculpture garden, the festival invites the audience to wander between world premieres of original productions, outstanding onetime collaborations, surprising breakthrough artists, improvisations, master classes, nightly jam sessions, and much more.

The Israel Festival’s CEO, Eyal Sher, said: “Once again, I’m awed by the spirited creativity of our team, which succeeds year after year to overcome all barriers and put together an inspiring and unforgettable artistic event!”

The festival will take place July 5-7, from 6:30 p.m. Seats are unmarked. Tickets are on sale now at www.jerusalemjazzfestival.org.il



