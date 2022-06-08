International Jerusalem Jazz Festival returns

The eighth edition of the Jerusalem Jazz Festival returns in full swing, bringing with it top international and Israeli jazz artists. The festival, a part of the Israel Festival, will take place July 5-7 at the Israel Museum.

The artistic program reflects the rich variety of the current world of jazz, corresponding with world music and inspired by Dixieland, pop, hip hop, rock, groove, avant-guard, electronic music and more.

The festival’s artistic director, world-renowned trumpeter Avishai Cohen, has gathered an interesting lineup from North and Central Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, the US, South America and, of course, Israel.

AVISHAI COHEN, the festival’s artistic director. (credit: Johan Jacobs/Tal Donner Rozenrot)

“I’m especially excited that, after a two-year reprieve, we will once again host international artists from Morocco and Turkey, through Europe, South America and all the way to the US, and, of course, from Israel,” said Cohen.

“We’re looking forward to a thrilling musical celebration.” Avishai Cohen, the festival’s artistic director.

Among the artists scheduled to appear are Fred Hersch (US), Zion Golan and El Khat (Israel), Dilan Balkay (Turkey), Edmar Castaneda and Gregoire Maret (Columbia, Switzerland), Julian Lage (US), Boom Pam with Kutiman and Melike Sahim (Israel, Turkey), Lala Tamar with Samir Langos (Israel, Morocco), Ben Ayalon and Sabole Bangoura (Israel, Africa), Albert Baggar, Jonathan Avishai, Jonathan Levi and the Guy Mintus Trio. Cohen will also debut his new album.

LALA TAMAR will play with Samir Langos. (credit: Rafael Levi)

Set within the galleries of the museum and in the sculpture garden, the festival invites the audience to wander between world premieres of original productions, outstanding onetime collaborations, surprising breakthrough artists, improvisations, master classes, nightly jam sessions, and much more.

The Israel Festival’s CEO, Eyal Sher, said: “Once again, I’m awed by the spirited creativity of our team, which succeeds year after year to overcome all barriers and put together an inspiring and unforgettable artistic event!”

The festival will take place July 5-7, from 6:30 p.m. Seats are unmarked. Tickets are on sale now at www.jerusalemjazzfestival.org.il