The app, which is available in both Google and Apple app stores, will allow event planners to easily plan their events using an interactive tool and a three-dimensional map of all the areas in the building.

A view of the 3D seating plan in the new Jerusalem International Convention Center application. (Credit: Courtesy) This will allow planners to choose the hall most appropriate for their event, choose the number of guests and the seating arrangements, among other features.

The 3D map inside of the application was designed by Israeli company "penguin digital," and can be used on any web browser.

A view of the 3D hall space in the new Jerusalem International Convention Center application. (Credit: Courtesy)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} The map allows a 360 degree view of all the halls in the International Convention Center, as well as the option to zoom in and out to see exactly what the hall will look like when full.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of technology and are pleased to launch for the first time in Israel an application with an innovative and groundbreaking tool that allows producers and organizers of conferences and exhibitions in Israel and around the world. All the halls in the center are at their disposal," said Alex Alter, Acting CEO of the Jerusalem International Convention Center.

We are confident that the technological tool will make it easier for our customers and help them produce the best exhibition / conference."