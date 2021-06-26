The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
JLM International Convention Center launches Israel's first 3D viewing app

The application will allow planners to choose the hall most appropriate for their event, choose the number of guests, and the seating arrangements, among other features.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2021 02:58
A new 3D map which allows event planners to view the Jerusalem International Convention Center and select the most appropriate space for their event. (photo credit: Courtesy)
A new 3D map which allows event planners to view the Jerusalem International Convention Center and select the most appropriate space for their event.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A new app which allows professionals to plan exhibitions and conventions in three dimensions has been launched by the Jerusalem International Convention Center and is the first of its kind to be seen in Israel.
The app, which is available in both Google and Apple app stores, will allow event planners to easily plan their events using an interactive tool and a three-dimensional map of all the areas in the building.
This will allow planners to choose the hall most appropriate for their event, choose the number of guests and the seating arrangements, among other features.
A view of the 3D seating plan in the new Jerusalem International Convention Center application. (Credit: Courtesy)A view of the 3D seating plan in the new Jerusalem International Convention Center application. (Credit: Courtesy)
The 3D map inside of the application was designed by Israeli company "penguin digital," and can be used on any web browser.
The map allows a 360 degree view of all the halls in the International Convention Center, as well as the option to zoom in and out to see exactly what the hall will look like when full.
A view of the 3D hall space in the new Jerusalem International Convention Center application. (Credit: Courtesy)A view of the 3D hall space in the new Jerusalem International Convention Center application. (Credit: Courtesy)
"We are proud to be at the forefront of technology and are pleased to launch for the first time in Israel an application with an innovative and groundbreaking tool that allows producers and organizers of conferences and exhibitions in Israel and around the world. All the halls in the center are at their disposal," said Alex Alter, Acting CEO of the Jerusalem International Convention Center.
We are confident that the technological tool will make it easier for our customers and help them produce the best exhibition / conference."


