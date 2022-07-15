Jerusalem highlights July 15-21

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Visit the Artists’ Fair at Tmol Shilshom (5 Yoel Moshe Salomne St.) from noon to 4 p.m. and enjoy cold beer, live music, and fresh art by Yetsirat Hirum, a Nachlaot-based artist community. Then head to the grand reopening of Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) starting at 2 p.m. with live Greek music by Yanooki’s Taverna. Free admission.



SATURDAY, JULY 16

Celebrate the opening of the Shdemama artists’ residency program at 6 p.m. with a concert featuring pianist Maya Dunietz and the band Harsinot. The artworks are by Shmulik Twig (“Exercise in Flooding and Shemita”) and Roi Carmeli (“From Nowhere to Nowhere”). Carmeli constructed a massive sculpture, which continues his fascination with pre-Modern cultures (note his 2017 “Caveman Dance” and the 2019 exhibition The Advantages of Poisonous Plants) and the performances are a part of it. A forest party with cocktails will start at 8 p.m. The forest is at Shdema, a 30-minute drive from Jerusalem. Tickets are NIS 30 at pre-sale, and NIS 40 at the forest. To order: pay.sumit.co.il/8enmy/2691xq/



SUNDAY, JULY 17

Break the Shiva-Asar Betamuz fast at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute (43 Jabotinsky St.) after watching Cinema Sabaya (directed by Orit Fokus Rotem; Hebrew and Arabic with English subtitles). Actress Dana Ivgy plays Rona, a film director who teaches at a Jewish-Arab video workshop. The fictional film is in eight parts to match the eight sessions of the workshop. Screening at 6 p.m. The director will discuss her film with the audience afterward. Free admission. Light snacks will be served at 8:15 p.m. To sign up: shorturl.at/mvB79



MONDAY, JULY 18

If you missed the Saturday (July 9) concert by Tar player Boaz Regev at the School of Oriental Music at the Window House, fear not. You can enjoy his intimate performance (with Kamancheh player Yehuda Smith) this Wednesday (July 20) at Hapardes (3 Hagefen St., Pardess Hanna) at 8:30 p.m. This is a pay-what-you-like concert. Or stay home and enjoy his excellent YouTube channel.



TUESDAY, JULY 19

Join the In and Around Jerusalem Hiking Club morning tour to Ein Kerem. Hikes resume this summer and all of the club’s activities involve walking and viewing sites. The Ein Kerem walk includes a talk with artisan Ruth Havivo on how she renovated an Arab house and her life in the artists’ colony.

In addition, you will visit a garden overlooking Nahal Sorek and marvel at how a statue of Aphrodite still stands near a church and a mikva.

If you are unable to make it, why not pick up In and Around Jerusalem for Everyone by Arnold Slyper and plan your own hike? The book offers detailed information concerning the best 20 walks in the city and 23 hikes around it (NIS 119 via inandaroundjerusalem.com/ or selected bookstores in Jerusalem). To learn more contact: [email protected]

Listen to MoMA Research Programs Director Leah Dickerman discuss “How History is Made” in this special English-language lecture at Israel Museum at 5:30 p.m. From Aaron Douglas’s series of murals “Aspects of Negro Life: From Slavery to Reconstruction” located in Harlem, to the raging current debate in the US over monuments honoring the Confederacy – this talk is a must for anyone keen on art and history. Admission is included in the price of the entry ticket. Ensure your spot by writing to: [email protected]

Watch the second and third episodes of the epic 1980 television series Berlin Alexanderplatz based on the same-titled 1929 novel by Alfred Doblin at Goethe-Institut Jerusalem (15 Sokolov St.) Co-created by Cinema Rex, this is a rare chance to watch the entire series each Tuesday. The 14-part mini-series is 15 hours, and enjoys a cult following for its high artistic merit. Free admission; German with Hebrew subtitles.



WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Join an artist’s talk in Hebrew with Judith Anis, curator Sasha Okun, dancer Sharon Saguy and artist Orit Livne at the Marie Gallery (8 p.m., 12 Agripas St.). This is part of the Duende exhibition being shown until the end of the month.



THURSDAY, JULY 21

Visit Machol Shalem Dance House (MASH, at 3 Haparsa St.) at 8:30 p.m. to enjoy West African music and dance as performed by the Bangoura African Dance and Drumming company in their show Tof LeInsof (Drum to Infinity). The performance includes Jewish mystical texts from the Zohar sung to the beat of African drums. The band was formed by Saboula and Rachel Bangoura. NIS 90 per ticket. To book, call 054-571-5489 or visit: eventbuzz.co.il/lp/event/kmliz



FRIDAY, JULY 22

The Jerusalem Film Festival opened yesterday and will shower the capital with movie-magic until the end of the month. Now is your chance to watch Emily the Criminal (11 p.m., Cinematheque 1) ahead of its release in the US. This tough, beautifully shot film explores how Emily (Aubrey Plaza) slides into criminality to pay off her student debt. Reflection (by director Valentyn Vasyanovych) will be shown ahead of the 78th Venice International Film Festival (4:15 p.m., Cinematheque 4). The film depicts Ukrainian military surgeon Serhiy (Roman Lutskiy) taken captive by Russian forces. Reporter Stanislav Aseyev, kidnapped by pro-Russian forces in Donetsk and released, contributed to the making of this film. To book your tickets see: jff.org.il/en



HEADS UP

Paintings and Drawings by Jeffrey Allon (curated by Avital Wexler) is being shown at the Madeleine Greenwald Artists Gallery in Tekoa until the end of the month. Born in the Keystone State, Allon attended the 1969 Woodstock concert before arriving in Israel in the late 1970s. This is a unique chance to enjoy figurative art by a skilled and generous artist with decades of dedication under his belt. His site: www.allonfineart.com/

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.