The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Tmol Shilshom: The restaurant that is a Jerusalem cultural institution

Under David’s leadership Tmol Shilshom became a cultural mecca with frequent literary and musical events.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 02:01
Tmol Shilshom (photo credit: ETTI NAMIR)
Tmol Shilshom
(photo credit: ETTI NAMIR)
Dan Goldenberg looks over at a large brown armchair in the corner of the dining room at Tmol Shilshom, where the wood tables and mismatched chairs are the same as when the restaurant first opened in 1994.
“That’s Yehuda Amichai’s chair,” he says. “And David and I used to sit there every day and have a glass of wine. Sometimes when I sit there today, I still feel David guiding me and telling me what to do.”
Amichai, of course, was the famous poet who often read his poems aloud at Tmol Shilshom, and David was David Ehrlich, the beloved writer and co-owner of Tmol Shilshom, who died in March 2020 at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Under David’s leadership Tmol Shilshom became a cultural mecca with frequent literary and musical events. The name of the restaurant is taken from the title of a novel by S.Y. Agnon, which translates as “Only Yesterday.”
While David did not die of COVID-19, Goldenberg believes the pandemic is responsible for his death at the age of 61. Just two days earlier, the first lockdown forced them to close the restaurant. They knew the closure would be lengthy, and Goldenberg says they did not believe they would ever be able to reopen.
“David was devastated,” he says sadly.
That night, David didn’t feel well, but he was afraid to go to the hospital because of the fear of COVID-19. The next morning, he had a fatal heart attack.
Goldenberg thought that was the end of Tmol Shilshom. But the staff started a GoFundMe campaign that raised NIS 320,000, and the restaurant was able to reopen.
“The workers and the customers gave me so much confidence,” Goldenberg says.
Tmol Shilshom was a fixture in the English-speaking Jerusalem world. So many couples celebrated their first dates and engagements there that Ehrlich wrote a book about some of the couples who met at Tmol Shilshom. Goldenberg says that while the restaurant was closed, one day a young man came in and said that he and his wife were celebrating their third anniversary and he wanted to surprise her by celebrating at Tmol Shilshom.
Israeli actor, director, playwright, and acting teacher, Hagai Luber, speaks during an artists' conference in Tmol Shilshom Cafe in Jerusalem (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)Israeli actor, director, playwright, and acting teacher, Hagai Luber, speaks during an artists' conference in Tmol Shilshom Cafe in Jerusalem (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
“But we’re closed,” Goldenberg said. “We’ve unplugged the refrigerators, there are no staff. It’s not possible.”
“I’ll bring everything,” the young man said. “Just let me use the place.”
Goldenberg agreed, and the couple had a private celebration at the closed restaurant.
Another couple got engaged at Tmol Shilshom and had their first son’s brit and later bar mitzvah there as well.
MY HUSBAND and I arrived at Tmol Shilshom on a Friday morning at 9:30, when it was empty. By the time we left around 11, both rooms of the restaurant as well as the patio outside were full.
The menu is being refreshed, but there was a series of full breakfasts on offer. I chose the Classic Shakshuka breakfast (NIS 64), with shakshuka in a mildly spicy tomato, pepper and onion sauce. There is also an Italian Shakshuka (NIS 64) with mozzarella, pesto and fresh basil, a Greek Shakshuka (NIS 64) with feta and kalamata olives, and a Vegan Shakshuka with tofu, olives and vegan cheese. It came with several dips, including eggplant cream and tehina.
Every breakfast comes with a cold drink and a hot drink. Usually you can upgrade to fresh-squeezed juice for an extra NIS 5, but they were out of fresh juice. We did upgrade to an oven-baked focaccia for an extra NIS 9, which is well worth it. The shakshuka was delicious, and the coffee even came with the foam made into a picture of a leaf.
My husband ordered the Breakfast in the Streets (NIS 64), with a mushroom and herb omelette that he said was excellently made, and the same extras that came with my breakfast.
For dessert Eden, our friendly waitress, recommended the crack pie. My husband ordered it, and I “tasted” it, meaning he gets all the calories.
As we were almost ready to leave, a young couple with a baby sat in the corner next to us. The father, with a long ginger beard, sat in the Amichai armchair. The mother nursed the baby and then handed it to the father, who placed the baby facing outward on his chest, where he lay quietly and looked around, perfectly content. The tired-looking couple ordered and ate their breakfast and drank their much-needed coffee.
I could almost see both Amichai and Ehrlich smiling.
Tmol Shilshom
5 Yoel Moshe Solomon, Jerusalem
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Phone: (02-623-2758)
Kashrut: Jerusalem Rabbinate. All vegetables are Gush Katif.
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.‬


Tags restaurant culture food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by