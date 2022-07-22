The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
AWAITING THEIR turn to ride Discovery 360, one of Magic Kass’s many rides. (photo credit: Daniel Stravo)
Jerusalem's best, family friendly activities
By ARIELLA ROITMAN  
JULY 22, 2022 19:53

Picture this: School’s out for the summer and the native children are restless. Or you’ve come as a family to the Holy City, and your kids have grown tired of the same old sites. What to do to fill those endless hours when you may need to be at work, or simply can’t come up with anything new? 

In Jerusalem feels your pain, and has thus compiled this list of things to do that might catch a child or grandchild’s fancy (and perhaps even an adult’s). Happy activities!


PARKS 

➤ Teddy Park

Take in water, sound and light shows replete with 256 water spouts, 1,800 light fixtures and original music by the New Jerusalem Philharmonic piped in. Those interested in getting wet should wear their smartest swimsuit

Hours: Daytime: 11 a.m, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (water)
Nighttime: 8 p.m.; in summer, additional show at 9 p.m. (lights, music and water)
Address:  Paul Emile Botta St., Jerusalem

➤ Haniya Spring 

A spring, ancient pool and archaeological site all in one 

Hours: Sunday–Thursday and Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and holiday eves: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Website: en.parks.org.il/reserve-park/enchinya-2/

THE EXPERIENCE of being in the Time Elevator. (credit: Time Elevator Jerusalem) THE EXPERIENCE of being in the Time Elevator. (credit: Time Elevator Jerusalem)

➤ Sacher Park 

The largest public park in Central Jerusalem, perfect for a calm picnic or an exciting afternoon at Israel’s tallest playground

Hours: 24 hours 
Location: Adjacent to Ben-Zvi Blvd
Website: jerusalemfoundation.org/old-project/sacher-park/

➤ Gazelle Valley 

Watch wild mountain gazelles as they frolic in their natural habitat 

Location: Deer Valley Park
Hours: Daily, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Website: www.gazelle-valley.com/eng/

➤ Wohl Rose Garden 

400 roses gifted from countries around the world grow here

Hours: 24 hours
Location: Next to the Knesset
Website: jerusalemfoundation.org/old-project/wohl-rose-park-of-jerusalem/

➤ Liberty Bell Park 

Created in honor of the US bicentennial, this park is now one of the most popular in the city 

Hours: 24 hours 
Location: Souh of Keren Hayesod Street 

➤ Garden of Gethsemane 

Experience the garden at the foot of the Mount of Olives, where the New Testament says Jesus underwent the agony and was arrested before his crucifixion

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2:30- 5 p.m.
Location: Gethsemane, Mount of Olives 

➤ Nahal Refaim 

Take a refreshing walk along the Nahal Refaim River in a beautifully lush landscape

Hours: 24 hours 
Website: hikingintheholyland.com/2018/12/30/winter-river-nahal-refaim/

➤ Sataf Stream 

A lush oasis offering a variety of hiking trails for every level 

Hours: 24 hours 
Website: hikingintheholyland.com/2020/06/09/wet-fun-at-sataf/

CHUGGING PAST the Old City walls on a nighttime ride. (credit: Old City Train) CHUGGING PAST the Old City walls on a nighttime ride. (credit: Old City Train)

INDOOR AMUSEMENT 

Museums

➤ Bloomfield Science Museum 

Interactive displays provide an engaging learning experience for the whole family 

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Website: www.mada.org.il/
Contact:  02-654-4888
Price: NIS 22.5- 45 

➤ The Hebrew Music Museum 

This collection of rare musical instruments is perfect for music lovers!

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m- 2 p.m., Saturday: Closed 
Address: 10 Yoel Moshe Salomon St.
Website: hebrewmusicmuseum.com/
Contact: 02-540-6505
Price: NIS 30-60

➤ Herzl Museum 

Walk through Israel’s history in this story-like museum 

Hours: Sunday- Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Friday: 8:30 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.
Address: Herzl Blvd, Mount Herzl 
Website: www.herzl.org.il/index.php?dir=site&page =exhibition
Contact:  02-632-1515 
Need to know: admission by prior arrangement only 

➤ Tour with “The Museum Guy” 

Museum visits don’t have to be boring! 

Hours: Reservation only
Website: www.museumtours.co.il/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/themuseumguyisrael/
Price
Public tours: NIS 35-65 
Private tours: NIS 580-1,600

Amusement parks and activities

Magic Kass Indoor Amusement Park 

All the fun of going on rides without the summer heat 

Hours: Monday and Thursday: 3-8 p.m., Tuesday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Website: magic-kass.co.il/en
Contact:  02-544-1919
Price: NIS 100-115 

➤ Jump Up: Trampoline and Extreme Park 

Let loose and jump around in one of Israel’s largest trampoline parks

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday: noon-9 p.m., Monday and Wednesday: noon-10 p.m. 
Address: 31 Hebron Rd. 
Website: www.jump-up.co.il/
Contact: 077-805-4936
Price: Starting at NIS 40

➤ Jclay Pottery Painting 

This airy pottery studio allows you to relax while expressing your creativity through art 

Hours: Sunday: 11 a.m- 7 p.m., Monday- Wednesday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Thursday: noon-10 p.m., Friday: 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
Reservations strongly encouraged
Address: 67 Hanevi’im St.
Website: www.jclaystudio.com/
Contact:  02-678-6828
Price: NIS 70-280, depending on chosen pottery piece

➤ Jerusalem Train Theater 

A repertoire of children’s puppet shows are showcased in this historical theater 

Hours: Sunday- Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Liberty Bell Park, next to Skate Park 
Website: www.traintheater.co.il/en/festival/2022
Contact: 02-561-8514
Price: NIS 20-45

➤ Israel Aquarium 

Encounter a wide variety of Israel’s sea creatures in this nature conservation center

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Address: 1 Aharon Shulov Way
Website: www.israel-aquarium.org.il/english
Contact: 073-339-9000
Price: NIS 35-57

➤ Indoor rock climbing 

Put your rock-climbing skills to the test in this indoor rock-climbing playground 

Hours: Sunday and Thursday: 7 a.m.- 11 p.m., Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Tuesday: 4-11 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m-11 p.m.
Address: 7 Yitzhak Elisar St.
Website: www.thebloc.co.il/
Contact: 02-539-8991 
Price: NIS 45-75

➤ Escape Room Jerusalem 

Ever been inside a puzzle? In this interactive experience, you must solve clues and escape before time runs out!

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 9 a.m-12 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday: 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Address: 105 Hebron Rd.
Website: www.escaperoom.co.il/jerusalem
Contact: 072-399-4961
Price: NIS 100-140

Theaters, VR and multimedia

➤ Cinema City 

Dinner and a movie? This famed cinema has you covered. Choose the VIP option for the full experience!

Hours: Vary, closed on Shabbat and holidays
Address: 10 Yitzhak Rabin Blvd.
Website: www.cinema-city.co.il/
Contact: 074-752-6717

➤ YES Planet Jerusalem IMAX Theater

An essential for family movie night 

Address: 4 Naomi St. 
Website: www.yesplanet.co.il/#/buy-tickets-by-cinema?in-cinema=1073&view-mode=list
Price: NIS 28-70.5

➤ Secret Room: A VR Experience Club 

Play the role of detective in this immersive virtual reality puzzle

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.-midnight
Address: 97 Jaffa St.
Website: secretroom.co.il/iw/city/jerusalem/
Contact: 058-457-97-97

➤ Jerusalem Time Elevator 

A virtual multimedia journey through Jerusalem’s history 

Hours: Sunday- Thursday: 10 a.m.- 5:20 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Address: 6 Yitzhak Kariv St.
Website: www.time-elevator.co.il/en/
Contact:  02-624-8381
Price: NIS 46 

➤ A Look into the Past

Second Temple VR Experience Experience history through a pair of virtual reality goggles 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: 2 Ha’omer St.
Website: thekotel.org/en/tours/a-look-into-the-past/
Contact: 02-627-1333
Price: NIS 16-31 


OUTDOOR AMUSEMENT 

➤ Ein Yael Outdoor Museum 

Live like an ancient Roman for a day in this interactive museum 

Hours: By reservation only 
Location: Ein Yael 
Website: einyael.co.il/
Contact: 02-645-1866
Price
Public tours: NIS 35-45
Private tours: NIS 500-660

➤ The Old City Train 

Don’t feel like walking the steps of the Old City? This train takes you through all the must-sees 

Hours: Contact for information 
Location: Jaffa Gate, Old City 
Website: www.jerusalem-citypass.com/en/8-the-jerusalem-old-city-train
Contact: 050-540-0550
Price: NIS 30 

➤ Jerusalem Biblical Zoo 

Bring biblical animals to life! This renowned zoo is known for its broad collection of Afro-Asiatic wildlife 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Address:  1 Aharon Shulov Way
Website: www.jerusalemzoo.org/
Contact:  02-675-0111
Price: NIS 35-63

➤ Kiftzuba Amusement Park 

This park overlooking the Jerusalem Hills offers fun attractions for children of all ages 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 2-6 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Location: Kibbutz Tzova
Website: www.kiftzuba.co.il/
Contact: 02-534-7952
Price: NIS 58-700 

➤ Adventurous Tour of the Biblical City of David 

Travel 3,800 years back in time to when the first foundations of the Old City were laid 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Address: 17 Ma’alot Ir David St.
Website: www.cityofdavid.org.il/
Contact:  077-996-6726
Price: NIS 10-65 

➤ Janana Park 

Rope courses, climbing walls and target shooting games are among the activities offered in this extreme park 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 2-7:30 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Location: Kibbutz Kiryat Anavim
Website: jananapark.co.il/
Contact: 073-394-9100
Price: NIS 15- 460 

➤ Escape Park at Montefiore Windmill 

Discover the beautiful neighborhoods of Mishkenot Sha’ananim and Yemin Moshe in this fun-filled scavenger hunt

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 9 a.m- 6 p.m., by reservation only 
Address: Sderot Blumfield
Website: www.funinjerusalem.com/montefiore-windmill/, www.zuzu.co.il/TourId.aspx?BlogPostId=88
Contact: 02-566-1441
Price: NIS 60-80

➤ Jerusalem ropes course 

A challenging, team-building activity perfect for the whole family 

Hours: Sunday-Friday, by reservation only
Address: Ammunition Hill; 5 Shlomo Zalman Shragai St.
Website: www.funinjerusalem.com/ropes-course/
Contact: 052-893-8921
Price: NIS 1,000-1,200

➤ Scaventures 

Discover the best that Israel has to offer with a variety of scavenger hunts 

Hours: By reservation only 
Website: israelscaventures.com/
Contact: [email protected] 

➤ Rappelling in the Old City 

Take in the views from the walls of the Old City as you rappel down Jerusalem’s ancient structures 

Hours: By reservation only 
Website: www.challengetours.org/t-en/ and www.funinjerusalem.com/rappelling/
Contact: 052-893-8921
Price: NIS 1,000-1,900

➤ Falcon Tactical Laser Tag Extreme 

Water tag, extreme jelly ball and escape spaces will entertain the family for hours 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and holiday eves 9 a.m.- two hours before Shabbat/holiday
Location: Armored Corps Museum in Latrun and Kibbutz Nir David in the North
Website: lasertag-il.com/
Contact: 072-272-7988 / [email protected]


➤ Horse and pony rides in the Jerusalem Hills 

Discover Jerusalem’s beautiful hills on horseback 

Hours: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. 
Location: Moshav Yad Hashmona
Website: kingdavidstables.com/en/
Contact: 057-739-8866
Price: Dependent on number of people and activity 

➤ Shuk Dash 

An epic tour through the shuk will make you an expert in Jerusalem’s famous outdoor market. But be warned – it’s very competitive!

Hours: By reservation only 
Location: Shuk Mahaneh Yehuda
Website: www.shukdash.com/how-it-works
Contact: [email protected]

➤ Jubilee Scavenger Hunt 

Grab your maps and mission packs and travel from the New City to the Old.

Location: Starts at First Station, route along Jaffa Gate
Website: www.Funinjerusalem.Com/jubilee-scavenger-hunt/


FOOD

➤ Food Truck Festival 

Discover new foods and flavors, take in live performances in this summer festival 

Dates: July 5- August 31, 2022
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 6-11 p.m.
Location: Guy Ben Hinnom Complex 
Website: www.jerusalem.muni.il/he/experience/allevents/oto-ochel/
Kosher: Some trucks 
Price: NIS 30-40 per dish 

➤ Anthony’s Pizza 

Savor Italian-style pizza in many innovative, delectable forms

Hours: Sunday and Thursday: noon to midnight, Monday-Wednesday noon-11:30 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.-midnight
Address: 4 Shoshan St.
Kosher: Yes 

➤ Design City food court 

Children and adults alike will marvel at the Las Vegas-like ‘sky ceiling’ as they munch. Adults: Try to ignore your kids’ groans and squeeze in shopping at the upscale furniture stores! 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Address:15  Sderot Hameyasdim
Kosher: Some restaurants

➤ Denya Square Café 

Set in a picturesque Beit Hakerem square, service is friendly and dairy food uniformly delicious. Bonus: Light rail will drop you off right there (once trainworks complete at end of August)

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Address: 102 Herzl Blvd.
Kosher: Yes, Mehadrin – Rabbanut Yerushalayim 

➤ Gan Sipur Café 

Freshly baked bread, sweet potato gnocchi, shakshuka and mouthwatering milkshakes are among the offerings at this popular greenhouse café at Sacher Park

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.-12 a.m., Friday 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Saturday 9:15 p.m.-12 a.m.
Address: Sacher Park 
Kosher: Yes 


DESSERT

➤ Galita Chocolate Farm 

Attend a chocolate workshop or venture in the chocolate garden in this sweet kibbutz experience 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: Kibbutz Tzova
Website: www.galita.co.il/en/chocolate-farm-workshops/
Contact: 02-534-7650 (No answering machine)
Kosher: Yes

➤ Katsefet ice cream 

Diverse flavors, a plethora of toppings, and crunchy waffle cones hit the spot for that summer ice cream craving 

Hours/Address: Multiple locations/hours 
Website: katsefet.co.il/en/home-page/
Kosher: Yes 

➤ Mousseline boutique ice cream parlor 

French ice cream and sorbet made with quality ingredients can be found at this small parlor

Hours/Address: Multiple locations/hours
Website: www.mousseline-jerusalem.com/en/
Contact: 02-500-3601
Kosher: Yes

➤ La-Waffle 

Handmade Belgian waffles are the star in this intimate dessert shop 

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 1-11 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m.-midnight.
Address: 16 Shamai St.
Contact: 02-625-7004
Kosher: Yes 

➤ Arale Crepe Brulee 

Exploring the shuk? Make sure to stop by at this creative creperie 

Hours: Sunday: noon-1 a.m., Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Address: 72 Agrippas St.
Website: www.aralecrepe.com/
Contact: 050-646-6828
Kosher: Yes 

➤ Golda ice cream 

Nougat wafer, bubble gum, coconut sorbet… at this ice cream shop, there is a flavor for every tastebud 

Hours/Address: Multiple locations/hours 
Website: www.goldaglida.co.il/
Kosher: Yes


DAY TRIPS NEAR JERUSALEM

➤ Ashdot Israel Adventure 

Get your adrenaline pumping with a variety of extreme adventures 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday 6 a.m.-3 p.m.
Address: 2 Dvir st., Mitzpe Yeriho
Website: ashdotextreme.co.il/en/
Contact: 972-522-300306 / [email protected]
Price: Contact for information 

➤ Shmita tours in Shiloh 

Art workshops, fruit picking, tractor tours and more are offered in this agricultural experience 

Website: www.a-shiloh.co.il/en/Families-Individuals
Contact: 052-796-6630
Price: Contact for information 

➤ Trip: Adumim Region 

A short drive from Jerusalem, camel riding, ATVs and a Judean Desert lookout await 

Address: Multiple sites 
Website: www.touradumim.com/
Contact: 054-527-5405 / [email protected]
Price: Contact for information 

➤ Eretz Bereshit (Genesis Land) 

Bake pita, make mosaics, camp under the stars and meet biblical figures in Abraham’s tent. 

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.- late; Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Special arrangements required for overnight stays 
Location: Alon, near Kfar Adumim
Website: http://www.genesisland.co.il/en
Contact: 02-997-4477 
Price: NIS 35-150 


AREAS/NEIGHBORHOODS

➤ Beit Hakerem 

Take in the scenery of multiple parks, sift through the books in the library and pay tribute to Israel’s fallen at Mount Herzl in this serene neighborhood. You’ll find:

  • Denmark Square 
  • Gan Hashachar
  • Gan Hagai 
  • Restaurants, ice cream shops and cafés
  • National Library of Israel 
  • Mount Herzl 

➤ First Station 

Art exhibitions, a scavenger hunt, restaurants and shops line this 19th-century train station. You’ll find:

  • Restaurants, shops and cafés
  • Art exhibitions
  • Fitness and dance workshops 
  • Events and concerts 

Website: www.firststation.co.il/en/

➤ Yemin Moshe 

This quaint neighborhood, characterized by its stone houses and cobblestone streets, is home to the famous Artists Colony and Montefiore Windmill, and offers breathtaking views of Jerusalem’s Old City. You’ll find:

  • Montefiore Windmill 
  • Hutzot Hayotzer Artists Colony
  • Restaurants 
  • Green spaces 

Ashley Hermalin contributed to this guide. 



