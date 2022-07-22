AWAITING THEIR turn to ride Discovery 360, one of Magic Kass’s many rides.

AWAITING THEIR turn to ride Discovery 360, one of Magic Kass’s many rides. (photo credit: Daniel Stravo)

Jerusalem's best, family friendly activities

Picture this: School’s out for the summer and the native children are restless. Or you’ve come as a family to the Holy City, and your kids have grown tired of the same old sites. What to do to fill those endless hours when you may need to be at work, or simply can’t come up with anything new?

In Jerusalem feels your pain, and has thus compiled this list of things to do that might catch a child or grandchild’s fancy (and perhaps even an adult’s). Happy activities!



PARKS

➤ Teddy Park

Take in water, sound and light shows replete with 256 water spouts, 1,800 light fixtures and original music by the New Jerusalem Philharmonic piped in. Those interested in getting wet should wear their smartest swimsuit

Hours: Daytime: 11 a.m, 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. (water)

Nighttime: 8 p.m.; in summer, additional show at 9 p.m. (lights, music and water)

Address: Paul Emile Botta St., Jerusalem

➤ Haniya Spring

A spring, ancient pool and archaeological site all in one

Hours: Sunday–Thursday and Saturday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and holiday eves: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Website: en.parks.org.il/reserve-park/enchinya-2/

THE EXPERIENCE of being in the Time Elevator. (credit: Time Elevator Jerusalem)

➤ Sacher Park

The largest public park in Central Jerusalem, perfect for a calm picnic or an exciting afternoon at Israel’s tallest playground

Hours: 24 hours

Location: Adjacent to Ben-Zvi Blvd

Website: jerusalemfoundation.org/old-project/sacher-park/

➤ Gazelle Valley

Watch wild mountain gazelles as they frolic in their natural habitat

Location: Deer Valley Park

Hours: Daily, 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Website: www.gazelle-valley.com/eng/

➤ Wohl Rose Garden

400 roses gifted from countries around the world grow here

Hours: 24 hours

Location: Next to the Knesset

Website: jerusalemfoundation.org/old-project/wohl-rose-park-of-jerusalem/

➤ Liberty Bell Park

Created in honor of the US bicentennial, this park is now one of the most popular in the city

Hours: 24 hours

Location: Souh of Keren Hayesod Street

➤ Garden of Gethsemane

Experience the garden at the foot of the Mount of Olives, where the New Testament says Jesus underwent the agony and was arrested before his crucifixion

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2:30- 5 p.m.

Location: Gethsemane, Mount of Olives

➤ Nahal Refaim

Take a refreshing walk along the Nahal Refaim River in a beautifully lush landscape

Hours: 24 hours

Website: hikingintheholyland.com/2018/12/30/winter-river-nahal-refaim/

➤ Sataf Stream

A lush oasis offering a variety of hiking trails for every level

Hours: 24 hours

Website: hikingintheholyland.com/2020/06/09/wet-fun-at-sataf/

CHUGGING PAST the Old City walls on a nighttime ride. (credit: Old City Train)

INDOOR AMUSEMENT

Museums

➤ Bloomfield Science Museum

Interactive displays provide an engaging learning experience for the whole family

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Website: www.mada.org.il/

Contact: 02-654-4888

Price: NIS 22.5- 45

➤ The Hebrew Music Museum

This collection of rare musical instruments is perfect for music lovers!

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m- 2 p.m., Saturday: Closed

Address: 10 Yoel Moshe Salomon St.

Website: hebrewmusicmuseum.com/

Contact: 02-540-6505

Price: NIS 30-60

➤ Herzl Museum

Walk through Israel’s history in this story-like museum

Hours: Sunday- Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Friday: 8:30 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

Address: Herzl Blvd, Mount Herzl

Website: www.herzl.org.il/index.php?dir=site&page =exhibition

Contact: 02-632-1515

Need to know: admission by prior arrangement only

➤ Tour with “The Museum Guy”

Museum visits don’t have to be boring!

Hours: Reservation only

Website: www.museumtours.co.il/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/themuseumguyisrael/

Price:

Public tours: NIS 35-65

Private tours: NIS 580-1,600

Amusement parks and activities

All the fun of going on rides without the summer heat

Hours: Monday and Thursday: 3-8 p.m., Tuesday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Website: magic-kass.co.il/en

Contact: 02-544-1919

Price: NIS 100-115

➤ Jump Up: Trampoline and Extreme Park

Let loose and jump around in one of Israel’s largest trampoline parks

Hours: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday: noon-9 p.m., Monday and Wednesday: noon-10 p.m.

Address: 31 Hebron Rd.

Website: www.jump-up.co.il/

Contact: 077-805-4936

Price: Starting at NIS 40

➤ Jclay Pottery Painting

This airy pottery studio allows you to relax while expressing your creativity through art

Hours: Sunday: 11 a.m- 7 p.m., Monday- Wednesday 11 a.m.- 9 p.m., Thursday: noon-10 p.m., Friday: 10:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Reservations strongly encouraged

Address: 67 Hanevi’im St.

Website: www.jclaystudio.com/

Contact: 02-678-6828

Price: NIS 70-280, depending on chosen pottery piece

➤ Jerusalem Train Theater

A repertoire of children’s puppet shows are showcased in this historical theater

Hours: Sunday- Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Liberty Bell Park, next to Skate Park

Website: www.traintheater.co.il/en/festival/2022

Contact: 02-561-8514

Price: NIS 20-45

➤ Israel Aquarium

Encounter a wide variety of Israel’s sea creatures in this nature conservation center

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Address: 1 Aharon Shulov Way

Website: www.israel-aquarium.org.il/english

Contact: 073-339-9000

Price: NIS 35-57

➤ Indoor rock climbing

Put your rock-climbing skills to the test in this indoor rock-climbing playground

Hours: Sunday and Thursday: 7 a.m.- 11 p.m., Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Tuesday: 4-11 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m-11 p.m.

Address: 7 Yitzhak Elisar St.

Website: www.thebloc.co.il/

Contact: 02-539-8991

Price: NIS 45-75

➤ Escape Room Jerusalem

Ever been inside a puzzle? In this interactive experience, you must solve clues and escape before time runs out!

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 9 a.m-12 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday: 6 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Address: 105 Hebron Rd.

Website: www.escaperoom.co.il/jerusalem

Contact: 072-399-4961

Price: NIS 100-140

Theaters, VR and multimedia

➤ Cinema City

Dinner and a movie? This famed cinema has you covered. Choose the VIP option for the full experience!

Hours: Vary, closed on Shabbat and holidays

Address: 10 Yitzhak Rabin Blvd.

Website: www.cinema-city.co.il/

Contact: 074-752-6717

➤ YES Planet Jerusalem IMAX Theater

An essential for family movie night

Address: 4 Naomi St.

Website: www.yesplanet.co.il/#/buy-tickets-by-cinema?in-cinema=1073&view-mode=list

Price: NIS 28-70.5

➤ Secret Room: A VR Experience Club

Play the role of detective in this immersive virtual reality puzzle

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m.-midnight

Address: 97 Jaffa St.

Website: secretroom.co.il/iw/city/jerusalem/

Contact: 058-457-97-97

➤ Jerusalem Time Elevator

A virtual multimedia journey through Jerusalem’s history

Hours: Sunday- Thursday: 10 a.m.- 5:20 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Address: 6 Yitzhak Kariv St.

Website: www.time-elevator.co.il/en/

Contact: 02-624-8381

Price: NIS 46

➤ A Look into the Past

Second Temple VR Experience Experience history through a pair of virtual reality goggles

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: 2 Ha’omer St.

Website: thekotel.org/en/tours/a-look-into-the-past/

Contact: 02-627-1333

Price: NIS 16-31



OUTDOOR AMUSEMENT

➤ Ein Yael Outdoor Museum

Live like an ancient Roman for a day in this interactive museum

Hours: By reservation only

Location: Ein Yael

Website: einyael.co.il/

Contact: 02-645-1866

Price:

Public tours: NIS 35-45

Private tours: NIS 500-660

➤ The Old City Train

Don’t feel like walking the steps of the Old City? This train takes you through all the must-sees

Hours: Contact for information

Location: Jaffa Gate, Old City

Website: www.jerusalem-citypass.com/en/8-the-jerusalem-old-city-train

Contact: 050-540-0550

Price: NIS 30

➤ Jerusalem Biblical Zoo

Bring biblical animals to life! This renowned zoo is known for its broad collection of Afro-Asiatic wildlife

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Address: 1 Aharon Shulov Way

Website: www.jerusalemzoo.org/

Contact: 02-675-0111

Price: NIS 35-63

➤ Kiftzuba Amusement Park

This park overlooking the Jerusalem Hills offers fun attractions for children of all ages

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 2-6 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Location: Kibbutz Tzova

Website: www.kiftzuba.co.il/

Contact: 02-534-7952

Price: NIS 58-700

➤ Adventurous Tour of the Biblical City of David

Travel 3,800 years back in time to when the first foundations of the Old City were laid

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Address: 17 Ma’alot Ir David St.

Website: www.cityofdavid.org.il/

Contact: 077-996-6726

Price: NIS 10-65

➤ Janana Park

Rope courses, climbing walls and target shooting games are among the activities offered in this extreme park

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 2-7:30 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Location: Kibbutz Kiryat Anavim

Website: jananapark.co.il/

Contact: 073-394-9100

Price: NIS 15- 460

➤ Escape Park at Montefiore Windmill

Discover the beautiful neighborhoods of Mishkenot Sha’ananim and Yemin Moshe in this fun-filled scavenger hunt

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 9 a.m- 6 p.m., by reservation only

Address: Sderot Blumfield

Website: www.funinjerusalem.com/montefiore-windmill/, www.zuzu.co.il/TourId.aspx?BlogPostId=88

Contact: 02-566-1441

Price: NIS 60-80

➤ Jerusalem ropes course

A challenging, team-building activity perfect for the whole family

Hours: Sunday-Friday, by reservation only

Address: Ammunition Hill; 5 Shlomo Zalman Shragai St.

Website: www.funinjerusalem.com/ropes-course/

Contact: 052-893-8921

Price: NIS 1,000-1,200

➤ Scaventures

Discover the best that Israel has to offer with a variety of scavenger hunts

Hours: By reservation only

Website: israelscaventures.com/

Contact: [email protected]

➤ Rappelling in the Old City

Take in the views from the walls of the Old City as you rappel down Jerusalem’s ancient structures

Hours: By reservation only

Website: www.challengetours.org/t-en/ and www.funinjerusalem.com/rappelling/

Contact: 052-893-8921

Price: NIS 1,000-1,900

➤ Falcon Tactical Laser Tag Extreme

Water tag, extreme jelly ball and escape spaces will entertain the family for hours

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and holiday eves 9 a.m.- two hours before Shabbat/holiday

Location: Armored Corps Museum in Latrun and Kibbutz Nir David in the North

Website: lasertag-il.com/

Contact: 072-272-7988 / [email protected]



➤ Horse and pony rides in the Jerusalem Hills

Discover Jerusalem’s beautiful hills on horseback

Hours: Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Location: Moshav Yad Hashmona

Website: kingdavidstables.com/en/

Contact: 057-739-8866

Price: Dependent on number of people and activity

➤ Shuk Dash

An epic tour through the shuk will make you an expert in Jerusalem’s famous outdoor market. But be warned – it’s very competitive!

Hours: By reservation only

Location: Shuk Mahaneh Yehuda

Website: www.shukdash.com/how-it-works

Contact: [email protected]

➤ Jubilee Scavenger Hunt

Grab your maps and mission packs and travel from the New City to the Old.

Location: Starts at First Station, route along Jaffa Gate

Website: www.Funinjerusalem.Com/jubilee-scavenger-hunt/



FOOD

➤ Food Truck Festival

Discover new foods and flavors, take in live performances in this summer festival

Dates: July 5- August 31, 2022

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 6-11 p.m.

Location: Guy Ben Hinnom Complex

Website: www.jerusalem.muni.il/he/experience/allevents/oto-ochel/

Kosher: Some trucks

Price: NIS 30-40 per dish

➤ Anthony’s Pizza

Savor Italian-style pizza in many innovative, delectable forms

Hours: Sunday and Thursday: noon to midnight, Monday-Wednesday noon-11:30 p.m., Saturday 7 p.m.-midnight

Address: 4 Shoshan St.

Kosher: Yes

➤ Design City food court

Children and adults alike will marvel at the Las Vegas-like ‘sky ceiling’ as they munch. Adults: Try to ignore your kids’ groans and squeeze in shopping at the upscale furniture stores!

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Address:15 Sderot Hameyasdim

Kosher: Some restaurants

➤ Denya Square Café

Set in a picturesque Beit Hakerem square, service is friendly and dairy food uniformly delicious. Bonus: Light rail will drop you off right there (once trainworks complete at end of August)

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Address: 102 Herzl Blvd.

Kosher: Yes, Mehadrin – Rabbanut Yerushalayim

➤ Gan Sipur Café

Freshly baked bread, sweet potato gnocchi, shakshuka and mouthwatering milkshakes are among the offerings at this popular greenhouse café at Sacher Park

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.-12 a.m., Friday 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Saturday 9:15 p.m.-12 a.m.

Address: Sacher Park

Kosher: Yes



DESSERT

➤ Galita Chocolate Farm

Attend a chocolate workshop or venture in the chocolate garden in this sweet kibbutz experience

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Address: Kibbutz Tzova

Website: www.galita.co.il/en/chocolate-farm-workshops/

Contact: 02-534-7650 (No answering machine)

Kosher: Yes

➤ Katsefet ice cream

Diverse flavors, a plethora of toppings, and crunchy waffle cones hit the spot for that summer ice cream craving

Hours/Address: Multiple locations/hours

Website: katsefet.co.il/en/home-page/

Kosher: Yes

➤ Mousseline boutique ice cream parlor

French ice cream and sorbet made with quality ingredients can be found at this small parlor

Hours/Address: Multiple locations/hours

Website: www.mousseline-jerusalem.com/en/

Contact: 02-500-3601

Kosher: Yes

➤ La-Waffle

Handmade Belgian waffles are the star in this intimate dessert shop

Hours: Sunday-Wednesday 1-11 p.m., Thursday 1 p.m.-1 a.m., Friday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m.-midnight.

Address: 16 Shamai St.

Contact: 02-625-7004

Kosher: Yes

➤ Arale Crepe Brulee

Exploring the shuk? Make sure to stop by at this creative creperie

Hours: Sunday: noon-1 a.m., Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Address: 72 Agrippas St.

Website: www.aralecrepe.com/

Contact: 050-646-6828

Kosher: Yes

➤ Golda ice cream

Nougat wafer, bubble gum, coconut sorbet… at this ice cream shop, there is a flavor for every tastebud

Hours/Address: Multiple locations/hours

Website: www.goldaglida.co.il/

Kosher: Yes



DAY TRIPS NEAR JERUSALEM

➤ Ashdot Israel Adventure

Get your adrenaline pumping with a variety of extreme adventures

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Address: 2 Dvir st., Mitzpe Yeriho

Website: ashdotextreme.co.il/en/

Contact: 972-522-300306 / [email protected]

Price: Contact for information

➤ Shmita tours in Shiloh

Art workshops, fruit picking, tractor tours and more are offered in this agricultural experience

Website: www.a-shiloh.co.il/en/Families-Individuals

Contact: 052-796-6630

Price: Contact for information

➤ Trip: Adumim Region

A short drive from Jerusalem, camel riding, ATVs and a Judean Desert lookout await

Address: Multiple sites

Website: www.touradumim.com/

Contact: 054-527-5405 / [email protected]

Price: Contact for information

➤ Eretz Bereshit (Genesis Land)

Bake pita, make mosaics, camp under the stars and meet biblical figures in Abraham’s tent.

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 8 a.m.- late; Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Special arrangements required for overnight stays

Location: Alon, near Kfar Adumim

Website: http://www.genesisland.co.il/en

Contact: 02-997-4477

Price: NIS 35-150



AREAS/NEIGHBORHOODS

➤ Beit Hakerem

Take in the scenery of multiple parks, sift through the books in the library and pay tribute to Israel’s fallen at Mount Herzl in this serene neighborhood. You’ll find:

Denmark Square

Gan Hashachar

Gan Hagai

Restaurants, ice cream shops and cafés

National Library of Israel

Mount Herzl

➤ First Station

Art exhibitions, a scavenger hunt, restaurants and shops line this 19th-century train station. You’ll find:

Restaurants, shops and cafés

Art exhibitions

Fitness and dance workshops

Events and concerts

Website: www.firststation.co.il/en/

➤ Yemin Moshe

This quaint neighborhood, characterized by its stone houses and cobblestone streets, is home to the famous Artists Colony and Montefiore Windmill, and offers breathtaking views of Jerusalem’s Old City. You’ll find:

Montefiore Windmill

Hutzot Hayotzer Artists Colony

Restaurants

Green spaces

Ashley Hermalin contributed to this guide.