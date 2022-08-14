Jerusalem highlights August 12-18

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

If the days are hot and tense, why not stay home and explore What’s Cooking? This new, interactive online exhibition was created by the Polin Museum of the History of Polish Jews, and focuses on the respective culinary traditions of Jewish people. The site includes stunning visuals, an informative exhibition on what Jews used to eat and are now heaping on their plates, and a selection of cultural gifts from Ashkenazi and Mizrahi Jewish traditions. Visit whatscooking.art/en

After having a good idea of what to cook for the weekend, why not enjoy the Keshet Eilon Music Center gala concert? The concert, as well as the master classes held during early August, is free for all to enjoy on their YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/KeshetEilon. This concert focuses on Jewish composers who fled Europe during World War II to the US, many of whom created movie scores for Hollywood later on.



SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Attend Love Duets, a Hebrew concert by Daniel Salomon and Dana Adini at the Yellow Submarine (10 p.m. 13 Harechavim St., NIS 100 per ticket). Salomon and Adini will perform some of their greatest hits, among them “Someone to Run with” and “Returning.” Doors open at 9 p.m. Call (02) 679-4040 to book a ticket.

BOBBY LAX experienced a cathartic visit to Berlin. (credit: Bobby Lax)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

The 8th Docu.Text festival begins at the National Library with a 10 a.m. screening of Back in Berlin (directed by Bobby Lax), This documentary is about a British filmmaker who discovers his great-uncle was Veit Harlan, the Nazi film director who created the 1940 propaganda film Jew Suss.

The film was inspired by the 18th-century Jewish banker Joseph Suss, who was executed in 1738 after his patron died, leaving him open to his enemies in court. He refused to convert to Christianity despite facing the gallows. The same source material inspired the writer Lion Feuchtwanger and director Lothar Mendes, yet Harlan used it to make one of the most hateful films depicting Jewish people ever created.

The screening will be followed by a Hebrew language discussion with Prof. Yair Mintzker (Princeton University) who published a recent study on Suss.

The festival will continue until Thursday, August 18, and includes such gems as Novorossiya (Monday, August 15 at 5:30 p.m.) which depicts the 2014 Russian invasion of Ukraine. This led to Crimea being annexed, and to Donetsk and Luhansk proclaiming they are a new country named Novorossiya [New Russia]. The screening is followed by a Hebrew discussion with Dr. Shmuel Barnal of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

In addition to the films, the festival includes special guided tours focusing on the curiosities in the library’s collection (Tuesday, August 16, at 5 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m.). A series of lectures about the role of the archive in documentary filmmaking is on offer as well (three sessions held on Monday, August 15 starting at 10 a.m.). NIS 30 per single ticket, six tickets for the price of five is offered via the festival’s site: docutext.nli.org.il/english



MONDAY, AUGUST 15

Visit the Tarshisha bookstore (113 Agripas St.) and get a fresh copy of the English, out-of-print book, Cannabis Chassidis. Part memoir, part study of the Jewish attitudes to drug usage, this is a lovely present to give oneself before the New Year or to share with loved ones. You can also buy it directly from the author, Yoseph Needelman, via sites.google.com/view/cannabischassidis/home?authuser=0. Prices are NIS 80 per copy or $24.99. Shipping within Israel is free; there is an additional $10 fee for shipping to the US.



TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Two directors will meet film lovers at the Jerusalem Cinematheque today. Watch the 8:30 Czech film Occupation in the presence of director Michal Nohejl at the event which begins the Czech film festival. The movie takes place in 1968 and revolves around actors who are confronted with a Soviet officer in a bar during the Prague Spring.

At the same hour, Figure-Ground by Tal Elkayem will be screened. This film is composed of YouTube footage that contrasts the beach of Tel Aviv with the hills of Judea. Elkayam will discuss the film in Hebrew with the audience after the show.



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

Listen to Hadara Levin Areddy offer her unique adaptation of music by Bob Dylan at 8:30 p.m. (Confederation House, 12 Emile Botta St.) during her performance, “I Shall Be Released.” NIS 70 per ticket; phone (02) 539-9360 (ext. 5) to book.

Areddy is one of the finest US-born singer-songwriters in this country. If you loved her music, take note that next month (Tuesday, September 6) you could meet her during a panel held at Nocturno (7 Bezalel St.). Areddy will discuss her poetry book Sad Years. Call Nocturno at 077-700-8510 to find out the exact hour.

Visit Behavioral Patterns at the New Spirit House (161 Jaffa St.) and enjoy works by Jerusalem-based illustrators such as Tamar Levi and Elad Lifshitz as part of a guided tour at 6 p.m. This is but a taste of Outline, the 6th Illustration and Poetics in Jerusalem Festival (August 17-23).

It includes a tribute to Shmuel Katz, and Lost, a large group exhibition (both at the New Spirit House); Open Rehearsal (Beita Gallery, 155 Jaffa St.), and Errors and Omissions Excepted by Einat Tsarfati (Saidoff Windows, 155 Jaffa St. Open at all times, since it is a public space).

At Yitzhak Navon railway station, selected artists will present Time after Time. Learn more at outlinejerusalem.com/?lang=en. Admission is free; guided tours are NIS 30 per person.



THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

Visit the opening of the Live Fence exhibition at Musrara (7 p.m. 9 Ha’ayin Chet St.) which encouraged current artists to engage with the works left behind by Morel Derfler, who was killed in the 2001 Nahariya train station suicide bombing. Among the artists showing their works are Na’ama Rona, Orit Bertini Shavit and Anat Barzilai. Until November 30. Free admission.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.