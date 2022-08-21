Jerusalem Highlights August 19-25

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

We’re in the waning days of summer, but there is still plenty to do. A wide range of festivals, tours and attractions await in the capital, ready to end the summer on a high note.

One major attraction that shouldn’t be missed is the Outline Festival, running until August 23, which contains a host of different events, exhibitions and workshops throughout its duration.

Are you intimidated by the vast number of possible activities to do listed on the Outline Festival’s website and various Facebook event pages? Have no fear: The Outline Festival offers a couple of special guided tours to take you to some of its best exhibitions throughout the city.

On Friday, the tour will cover seven fascinating exhibitions, one after the other – and it is something that shouldn’t be missed. The tour starts at 10 a.m. at the Yitzhak Navon train station and costs NIS 30. It involves traveling by light rail, so make sure you have your Rav Kav with you. To register, visit bit.ly/3pjZOOh.

DOR COHEN returns to his army days when he frequently traversed the underpass between the bus station and the Yitzhak Navon Train Station, where his work is currently on display. (credit: DOR COHEN)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Shabbat tends to be a quieter day in Jerusalem, but that hardly means there’s nothing to do. For instance, there’s the First Station, where fun events are always available every Saturday.

This week in particular, you can take a historic tour of Jerusalem’s German Colony neighborhood, take part in folk dancing led by Jerusalem native Boaz Cohen, or participate in the interactive Secrets of Jerusalem event.

But the biggest attraction is probably the Woodstock Festival, where you can grab a drink and bask in the great musical vibes that Israeli rock has to offer.

There’s no shortage of things to do there, all at little-to-no cost! For more information, visit www.firststation.co.il/events/saturday/. For information about the Woodstock Festival, see www.firststation.co.il/events/woodstock/.



SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

In the mood for a different kind of festival? Then you’re in luck: Jerusalem is hosting the first-ever Israeli Comedy Festival.

Hosted and organized by Jerusalem’s Incubator Theater until August 27, this festival will see a celebration of Israeli comedy complete with stand-up shows, circuses, film screenings, theater performances and shows for the whole family.

The opening ceremony that kicks off this festival will be held on Sunday, alongside a number of other shows, exhibitions and events. These include a poetry slam held at Nocturno; a number of family-friendly performances at Yes Planet; and an evening dedicated to the life and work of the late great Israeli writer, director and satirist Ephraim Kishon, with a number of other events taking place throughout the week.

Check it out, and end the summer with a smile! For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/3doI5T4.



MONDAY, AUGUST 22

With the laughs out of your system, take a look at some of the other aspects of this ancient city by going on the Begin Heritage Center tours.

Held every Monday and Thursday, these guided tours featuring live actors will take participants on a vast historical journey, meeting some of the many people from humble residents to fighters and dreamers who have inhabited the various streets and alleyways of Jerusalem throughout the generations.

Tours are just NIS 10 per person, but pre-registration is required. Visit bit.ly/3oFWlJl.



TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys live actors, historic settings and performances, then take a trip to Bloomfield Gardens for a free Shakespeare performance.

The actors of the Theater in the Rough troupe are putting on the latest in their annual in-motion plays, this time performing Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice. The nearly two-hour English-language performance, which starts at 5:30 p.m., has the audience following the actors throughout Bloomfield Gardens, as they put on another free, fun, outdoor spectacle.

The show is free, though a donation of NIS 40 is suggested. To register, visit: bit.ly/merchant2022. Note that it will likely be hot and sunny, so pack a hat and sunscreen!



WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

Continue the week back at the First Station, which is hosting the city’s first-ever Cocktail Festival. This two-day event is a celebration of cocktail culture, with quintessential Jerusalem charm. Elite mixologists will take part in bar-tending challenges, using alcohol they normally don’t work with. The festival will also feature different tours and a live DJ performance.

Entrance is free and each bar will have menus with two different price ranges. For more information, visit www.firststation.co.il/events/cocktails/.



THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

Finish off the week with yet another festival marking the end of summer, in this case, the End of Summer Festival at the Jerusalem Theatre. Two performances are available this evening: The award-winning child-friendly musical A Guest Came to Bear, and a performance by Israeli pop music’s rising star Nunu. Tickets are limited, so visit bit.ly/3QnpLIC for more information.

If you’re in the mood for something quieter, then come to Sincafe for a night of board games. This Jerusalem establishment offers a selection of food and drinks – alcohol included – along with a diverse choice of various board games, from Munchkin and Jenga to Coup, Codenames, and Exploding Kittens. Or, alternatively, just bring your own game. For board-game enthusiasts, this is an ideal fun and relaxed environment to wrap up your week. Visit bit.ly/3QYyLE7 for more information.

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column. Due to COVID-19, we advise readers to phone ahead or check online to ensure listed events have not been changed at the last minute.