The Israel Parks and Nature Authority is providing some 150 street artists and musicians at seven sites located around the country, including Tzippori up north and Beit Guvrin in the center. (photo credit: Meno Greenspan/SPNI/Adar Stolero Malchi/SPNI)

Out and about on Sukkot

By now, many a parent may be close to exhaustion point. They have survived juggling work with keeping their young offspring gainfully engaged and out of mischief over the long summer vacation. Then, no sooner do things return to normal – kids go off to school while the grownups get on with making a living and keeping their house in order – than the youngsters are once again home as the seemingly interminable chag season kicks in.

Thankfully, there is plenty to do and lots of places to head for over the 8-day Succot stretch, all over the country and for all ages.

With the weather still some way from cool, anything outdoors should appeal. The Israel Parks and Nature Authority is a natural leader on the al fresco fun front and has employed the services of some 150 street artists and musicians to display their acts at national parks around the country on October 11-13. The entertainment is open to one and all, gratis, that is after you pay your park entrance fee, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There are seven sites located around the country, including Tzippori up north, Apollonia in the central coastal region and Mamshit down south in the Negev. For more details: https://www.parks.org.il.

If it’s music, specifically of the rock variety you’re into, then the Legends Festival at Ariel Sharon Park is just the ticket. The three-dayer kicks off on October 12 with the likes of Yermi Kaplan doffing his seasoned felt hat in the direction of Elton John, while the Magical Band pay tribute to the Beatles and Sting gets a salute in The Police Show. Shomrei Hamalka will perform some of Queen’s greatest hits while Magash Haketzev will offer some local more junior-friendly material in its show based on songs written by Natan Alterman, as well as a program of songs popularized by Tzvika Pick. For tickets and more information: https://bit.ly/3ALOCR1

With its plethora of children’s activities and facilities Holon has long served as the unofficial junior capital of the country. Naturally, the city is hardly going to miss out over the holiday period with the Holon Theater laying on a spectacular roll out of dance, musical and theatrical fare in the Tzlilei Yaldut (Childhood Sounds Festival) at the Holon Theater under the capable artistic stewardship of stellar cellist and vocalist Maya Belsitzman.

The Magical Band pay tribute to The Beatles. (credit: MERAV GRANOT)

The three-day program (October 11-13) takes in a slew of quality productions and with plenty of front-grid performers. Kids and parents can, for example, settle down to a colorful reworking of Beauty and The Beast, with a cast of actors, dancers, music and innovative video art lined up for the slot on October 11, 5 p.m. The show is tailored specifically for the 5-10-year-old crowd.

Things get more rhythmic around that with for-the-whole-family The House of the Drum show courtesy of percussionist-writer Noya Schlein. The production is based on Schlein’s book of the same name with a broad range of instruments representing characters from the story, along with screened illustration works.

On the morrow (5 p.m.), 4-to-12-year-olds can get a more expansive look at, and listen to, the world of music with the Following the Invisible Song multidisciplinary concert taking a wide perspective of the musical timeline across the ages. The show, which is overseen by Belsitzman herself, also features the Israel Camerata Jerusalem Orchestra and music director Avner Biron. It includes theatrical sketches and works by all sorts of composers, from Bach through to rockers and poppers like David Bowie and Britney Spears. For tickets and more information: tzlilei-yaldut.co.il and (03) 502-3001.

The Golan Heights is generally a good bet for more comfortable weather, with its higher altitude, once the brunt of the summer burn is over. Hence, visits to any of its numerous historical, natural and commercial sites could make for a pretty good day out or two for all the family. Take, for example, the Ein Hakeshatot National Heritage spot with guided tours of the archaeological items available in English and Hebrew. The site will be open daily, October 11-13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with admission set at NIS 30. For more information: (04) 685-1002.

Have you ever wondered how a shofar is brought to its polished acoustic bottom line? If so, you can get a decent handle on that, and plenty more, at the Kol Shofar family facility at Givat Yoav. Plant founder Shimon Keinan will regale visitors with tales from his own experience as a shofar blower and manufacturer, as well as enlightening the public about the halachic side and the customs practiced by the various ethnic communities. For more information: [email protected] and www.kolshofar.co.il.

Elsewhere in the northern hilly region, the Avital Volcanic Park should provide some spectacular sights and views of volcanic landscapes, the Syrian border, cherry orchards and a constitutional of a gentle 90-minute walk thrown into the bargain. For more information: https://tourgolan.org.il/events/28370/

If you enjoy your chocolate – who doesn’t? – Adi’s chocolate workshops over on Moshav Hispin should do the trick. Sessions will take place daily 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday and holiday eves. For more information: (054) 977-2524 and https://theadi.co.il/.

There’s more on the sticky delicious subject at the De Karina Gourmet Chocolate visitors’ center at Ein Zivan with a guided tour laid on, and a video about the ins and outs of chocolate cultivation and production. For more information: (04) 699-3622 and https://de-karina.co.ilt/.

Artistic hands-on offerings are available up north too, although right over on the western side of the region at the Janco Dada Museum, at the Ein Hod Artists Village. Between October 10-17, the program includes family activities at the Maabadada center, as well as sukkah decoration workshops. Youngsters and adults can get a more personal idea of what goes into artistic creation when they meet caricaturist and photographer Andy Ceausu on October 13 (12 noon). The meet will be followed by a workshop when everyone gets to try their hand at creating something Ceausu-like. For more information: (04) 984-2350 and www.jancodada.co.il.

Back in more central environs, the Ramle Ir Olam (Ramle City World) Festival offers three days (October 11-13) of mostly free theater, music and dance shows, along with plenty of comestibles to help keep body and spirit together. The Festival lineup includes the likes of veteran pop band Ethnix, Mizrahi pop star Moshe Peretz and the highly popular Firqat Alnoor Arabic and eastern music ensemble. The itinerary also includes street shows, parades, food trucks, a fun fair and guided tours of some of the city’s historical sites. For more information: (052) 549=3348.

Ethnix will be appearing at the Ramle City World Festival (credit: MOSES PINI SILU)

If you prefer to take your entertainment sitting down in comfy conditions, and have a bent for sci-fi you might want to get yourself – and your kids – over to the Tel Aviv Cinematheque on October 11-13 for the Mada Mihasratim (Science from the Movies) event. The program includes screenings of topical footage as well as enlightening encounters with scientists from the Davidson Institute of Science Education of the Weizmann Institute. The screenings include a new print of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. For more information: https://www.cinema.co.il