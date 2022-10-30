Jerusalem highlights October 28-November 3

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

Attend a free noon Hebrew discussion with curator Nava T. Barazani and the various artists showing their respective works at the Agripas 12 gallery (named after its location; enter from Alboher alley) as part of the “Spatial Action” exhibition (until Saturday, November 19).

The themes in this exhibition are Jerusalem as a specific space and the intensive work artists do in their studios before taking their artwork out to the world at large. Among the artists included in this group effort are Max Epstein, who currently shows other works at the “Baggage” group exhibition at Skizza Gallery (12 Derech Hebron); and painter Ben Simon, who returns to the gallery after showing his work there during the 2021 “Neopostism” exhibition. Open until 2 p.m.

Watch the film Moonage Daydream by Brett Morgen about the late iconic singer David Bowie as part of the Jerusalem Cinematheque’s affordable movies series. Screened at 10 p.m. for NIS 10 per ticket (and a beer for another NIS 10), this is a very attractive offer for frugal culture lovers. Morgen had unlimited access to the Bowie estate archives. The result is an epic two-hour, 20-minute journey into the genius of the man who created the album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

David Bowie (credit: REUTERS)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

Enjoy a 9:30 p.m. concert by sax player Abate Berihun as part of his Addis Ken Project at the Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.). NIS 60 at pre-sale/NIS 80 after doors open. This is a unique chance to hear a bold adaptation of Ethiopian Jewish music, modern jazz and blues.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30

Book lovers and geeks rejoice! A Jerusalem-based collector in the German Colony, Arye “the comic-book guy,” offers near-mint condition trade paperbacks, comics, manga, science fiction and fantasy novels and more at very low prices at his twice-yearly “garage” sale (in English, Hebrew and some French).

With prices ranging from NIS 10 to NIS 75, this is your chance to get unbeatable bargains on items not easily found here. You can sell or donate your own items from these genres for cash or credit.

For details and to find out the exact address, email Arye at: [email protected] with “Comics and Book Sale” in the subject line. This is also a great happening for adults who have children or young relatives who watched the Marvel and DC films and now want to read them.

The sale will continue until mid-December. The next sale will feature Jewish religious books, children’s books, non-fiction and all other fiction genres. Request to be added to his email list for future notifications.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31

Lauded as an excellent writer for children and awarded the 2006 Israel Prize, Dvora Omer was the focus of her son Ron’s film Eyes Filled with Rain. Watch the movie at 8 p.m., for free and online, and later attend a 9:30 p.m. panel with the creator via www.yonatannir.com/geshem. Free admission, but preregistration is required. Hebrew only.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Did you vote? Good, now join Galia Levy-Grad at the Train Theater at noon for a 30-minute tour following famous four-legged residents of German Colony, such as Jimmy the dog. Jimmy was a basset hound and wagged his tail at the German Colony from 1988 to 1998. His owners, the Hermel family, placed a street sign in his honor. Urban Deco, an NGO that improves Israeli cities with artistic means, honored Jimmy as well.

The tour is aimed at children between ages four and nine, and their parents. Adults join for free; NIS 35 per child. Stay tuned for more performances in November, such as “A World Fable” (for ages three to eight, NIS 50 per child), which follows a penguin who travels the planet. The theater is at Liberty Bell Park. Call (02) 561-8514 to book tickets and learn more. Shows are in Hebrew.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Join the free, online discussions at the Leo Baeck Institute to learn about the great figures of the world. At 7 p.m., Prof. Miriam Eliav Feldon and Prof. Debra Kaplan will speak about “Martin Luther and the Jews.” Kaplan published a comprehensive history of the city of Strasbourg, where Jews lived for 400 years.

Eliav Feldon translated the 1986 historical work Immodest Acts about Sister Benedetta Carlini, who was a lesbian nun in Renaissance Italy. Together, they will discuss how the man who feared God threw his wine cup (allegedly) at Satan and held deeply vicious views about Jews. Sign up here: shorturl.at/dGIUV.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Not since the days of Antiochus the Great was there such a celebration of Greek culture in the capital. Composer and bouzouki master Vassilis Tsitsanis will be honored with a concert of his music performed by the Great Estudiantina Orchestra at the Jerusalem Theatre at 9 p.m. (NIS 250 per ticket).

You may have heard the song “Sinnefiasmeni Kiriaki” (Cloudy Sunday) performed. The Rebetiko classic speaks about how this cloudy Sunday “resembles my heart/which is always cloudy.” Book at *6226.

HEADS UP:

Attend the Friday, November 4, noon opening of The Sad Locust Hunters, a new audio artwork by Yifeat Ziv at Hansen House. The work focuses on the Indian myna, a bird not native to this country, which was brought over by humans and is now widespread after escaping captivity in Tel Aviv in the late 1990s.

To be fair, the birds are famous for being able to break out of cages. This is one of the few birds that Israeli hunters are allowed to shoot on sight to prevent them from harming other birds native to this country. Ziv explores the rich vocal talents of the bird and sheds light on what, from the bird’s perspective, is simply a fight to stay alive.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at [email protected] and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.