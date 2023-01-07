Jerusalem Highlights January 6-12

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

Get this New Year rolling down the road by going on the road yourself ––by bike, that is. Kicking off from the First Station at 9 a.m., the Bicycles for Jerusalem nonprofit will be taking off on a mass bike ride through parts of the city, going on a long and hilly trek to the Malha area.

All of this also serves as activism, supporting the establishment of more bike lanes in the city. So bring a bike and water and get pedaling.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3G68Je1.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

It’s winter time, which means Shabbat ends early. That means there is plenty of time to go out and socialize with friends once the buses start running again.

Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium (credit: Courtesy)

Looking for something fun to do this evening? Go down to Syncoffee, a nice, quaint cafe just past Agron Street, for a relaxing night of tabletop games. With a large selection of games available, come down with some friends for an enjoyable evening.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3Ihf5dq.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

Head over to the Jerusalem Theater for a special event marking the start of Hebrew Week. Starting at 4:30 p.m., this event will see a number of lectures, talks and other activities for all those who love and enjoy the Hebrew language, including a musical performance by Rami Kleinstein and a Hebrew-language stand-up comedy marathon.

For more information, visit https: //bit.ly/3Cgtwe1 and for tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3vx4Dqq.

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

Take a trip to the Incubator Theater at 8 p.m. for Victory Is Not Important. A sarcastic autobiographical story of writer, director and performer Yael Tal, it is a coming-of-age musical asking questions about the Israeli identity and about the divide between the sacred and the profane.

Tickets are NIS 75; NIS 52 for Yerushalmi card holders. For tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3CDy7an. For accessibility options, call Ariella: (02) 654-3023

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

Begin the New Year with some networking for English speakers at one of Jerusalem’s most iconic watering holes for Anglos, Mike’s Place.

The Jaffa Street bar is hosting an event organized by Get It Right Israel to help olim network and hear the success story of one of the bar’s owners, Rhode Island native and oleh Reuben Beiser.

The entrance is NIS 20. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3VDPm1C.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

Rising star of the Israeli stand-up comedy world Yoav Cohen is performing a show of his own. Recognizable for opening for many other comedians over the years, as well as for being on TV and radio, Cohen has developed his own brand of comedy. Come down to the Nocturno cafe restobar at 7 Betsal’el Street and check it out.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3jKWIU1.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12

The 2023 Aki-no Japanese Film Festival is here, so head over to the Jerusalem Cinematheque for some choice movies coming out of Japan.

Several films will be screened at the festival, but one that particularly stands out, showing at 8:30 p.m., is Offbeat Cops. It’s the story of a tough veteran detective who is transferred to play drums in the police band after breaking one too many rules.

For tickets to this film and all others, visit: https://bit.ly/3Cib1pg.

