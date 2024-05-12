Mindy Rutstein, the art and sustainability organizer of Nahlaot

MUST MEET

Jerusalem is home to hundreds of talented, dedicated artists, and Mindy Rutstein is at the center of this realm.

A passionate singer-songwriter who operates under her Bedroom Records label, Rutstein discovered that she was also naturally gifted at management and organization. This led her to begin organizing and creating various art events throughout the city and beyond.

These range from music festivals to art workshops to sustainability-focused thrift shops where artists can sell products made from the creative reuse of recycled material – a practice known as upcycling.

With her busy schedule calmer post-Passover due to the Omer (the Jewish ritual consisting of the verbal counting of each of the 49 days between the holidays of Passover and Shavuot, during which many Jews avoid public entertainment, such as music festivals), In Jerusalem sat down with Rutstein to learn about her career, the events she organizes, and what events she has coming up in the future.

What brought you to Israel?

I moved here with my family when I was 14, so it wasn’t exactly a choice. I left at 21 to go to New York to become a singer-songwriter. I came back as a teacher at 25.

Within my experience in teaching, I learned how to manage and teach.

I’m a singer-songwriter, but I need to have a day job. If you want to be an artist, you gotta have a day job.

How did you create Bedroom Records?

I built a recording studio in my bedroom, which is where the name came from. Well, on Instagram, it’s @NachalBedrooms because the ‘Bedroom Records’ handle was taken.

Two and a half years ago, I was working on recording my album, and a friend recommended I open up an Instagram. This was my first exposure to the media world, something I was always scared of. But once I opened it up, I started sharing my music, and people began engaging with it.

I started collaborating with more artists, and I realized I was skilled in management.

How did you get into event organizing?

I created this concept called Creation Label. The idea is to encompass all creativity. Photographers, musicians, dancers, jewelry makers – it’s endless, really. The way I put it into action is by creating events and bringing the different creativities into events. This includes doing workshops for people who lead meditations or art workshops or music events.

For sustainability, I want to give artists a platform to create products through sustainable things. For example, I don’t like putting things in the garbage, and I think there’s so much we can create from things that get thrown out every day.

So I either help artists come up with ideas of what they can create out of recyclables that I collect, or they have ideas themselves and they’re already doing it. I find different upcycle artists and outsource different recyclables to them.

Tell me about some of the events you do.

One of the events I do at Blaze [Rock & Sports Bar] and at other places is called Shop and Rocks. The idea is that it’s a pop-up thrift shop for upcycled products made by local artists, and live music. It’s bringing those two components together.

This idea came from a place of consumerism and shopaholism.

I was a preschool teacher, so the salary wasn’t great. I was going through a minimizing journey, so I eventually came up with the Shop and Rock concept.

Another event I do is called the NachlaheART. It’s your typical art and music and workshop festival. I love the idea of it being in Nachlaot. There are so many artists in Nachlaot; it’s literally an epicenter of creators, but I think that it’s lacking festivals, so I brought one there myself.

I do a bunch of other festivals. For instance, I’m involved in the Tribal Festival, which is a Shomer Shabbat [Sabbath-observant] music festival. There’s music Thursday night and Friday, and then on motzei Shabbat [Saturday night, after sundown]. During Shabbat, there are meals, workshops, yoga, and meditation.

What are some upcoming events you’re organizing?

One event is called Dress by Danielle, made by a thrift shop owner in Tel Aviv named Danielle. She makes thrifting easier. A lot of people get overwhelmed by thrifting, so she offers packages so you can get the experience of a private stylist picking out thrifted items for you. It makes thrifting less overwhelming and keeps it sustainable. There’s a lot of clothing waste, and I don’t think enough people know about that.

I started this series called the Living Room series. The idea is a more intimate, small space with a homey living room vibe. After the Omer, we’re going to be bringing this around.

We also do Shop and Rock every Tuesday at Blaze, though we’re taking a break for the Omer. And we’re already working on the next Tribal Festival.■