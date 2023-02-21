Boston-based Shakespeare troupe to perform in Eilat

Shakespeare & Company has been doing its bit to spread the word of the fabled English playwright’s work across the United States for over 40 years. Now it is getting local youngsters in on the theatrical act with the Shakespeare Festival in the program’s first offshore run.

The venture is spearheaded by Nick Nudler, a director who works with Shakespeare & Company. He has been working alongside Israeli artistic director Dana Yitzchaki, with youth from three schools in Kibbutz Eilot and Eilat. The results of 10 weeks of intensive training and rehearsals come to fruition this week (February 21-23) with performances of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream and Julius Caesar at the Port of Eilat.

The project has an educational and social side, as well as aiming to produce a polished artistic bottom line. “Like Shakespeare, we directors also place youth in the center. There are no stars. Everyone has a place,” says Yitzchaki. “Often children who don’t fit into educational or social frameworks get a wonderful opportunity for self-expression and warmth and love from the other members of the group and, of course, from the audience. The idea is to allow each and every one of them to shine and to be the best version of themselves they can.”

Nudler goes along with the beneficial feelgood factor and is delighted to be around to work with youngsters down south. “I am so excited to get the opportunity to come to Israel and work on a project that is dear to my heart,” he says. “I began volunteering with the Shakespeare Festival in 2019 and I was amazed by the level of thoroughness, love and caring which helped the students to find themselves in Shakespeare’s writing.”

The American director has enjoyed his time here and watching how things have panned out leading up to this week’s shows. “It is fascinating to see how Shakespeare’s plays touch everybody’s emotions and evoke the same reaction, both in Israel and the United States, despite the difference between the languages,” he notes. “I am always impressed to see students grappling with big and existential issues, and how that impacts on them in the scenes of the plays. I feel fortunate to share this experience with the community of Eilot and Eilat.

For tickets and more information, visit: www.elad-theater.co.il/workshops.