Jerusalem highlights March 17–23

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Visit Art Cube artists’ studios to enjoy City Center in a Closet, a new exhibition by Tamar Sheaffer, curated by Irit Carmon Popper. Sheaffer points to the 1982 Daybook by Anne Truitt as a turning point for her own artistic path. Written in the mid-1970s, the diary starts with Truitt working on her own exhibition, with curator Walter Hopps, and describing that she felt “crazed, as china is crazed, with tiny fissures.”

Truitt began to examine why, when faced with the art objects she made, she felt this way. She created works like A Wall for Apricots and Two, objects that were one unit.

Sheaffer offers works that are also poetic but employ different materials, such as soft pillows in one detail from this exhibition, to explore the changing reality around us.

Hours today are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. 26 Hauman St., third floor. Free admission.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Listen to the beats of Liquid Saloon as they blend Afro-beat and jazz to give you a fantastic finish to the weekend. At Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) at 9:30 p.m. NIS 70 per ticket. Patrons might want to hear the band’s last year’s album, Took a Second, at liquidsaloon.bandcamp.com/album/took-a-second.

BLEND VASE, GULveDEK Studio, on show at Hansen House. (credit: MICHAEL SHVADRON)

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

Watch Revolutionaries’ Wives, a play by Yosefa Even Shoshan and Dalia Shimko, and learn about the women who shared the lives and pains of famous revolutionaries, like Marx or Freud, but are rarely mentioned. At the Jerusalem Theatre (8 p.m.; 20 Marcus St.). Tickets for the 90-minute production range from NIS 112 to NIS 160, depending on seats. Hebrew only. To book, call 560-5757.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Visit Tenebrose, a group exhibition at the Barbur Gallery, curated by Abraham Kritzman. It is part of the Contemporary Local Print series of exhibitions now being shown in the capital. The New Gallery, Artists’ Studios Teddy presents Serial Process, curated by Tamar Gispan-Greenberg. The Jerusalem Print Workshop shows Strange Creatures and works by the Nevi’im Haifa Art Collective, curated by Meydad Eliyahu). The Social Gallery, Musrara School of Art shows Private Space: Between Photography and Print, curated by Galit Rauchwerger.

Sixty-four artists are showing their works in the festival, which will close on Friday, April 28. Among them is Orit Hofshi, who presents her new series Watershed as part of Serial Process.

The Barbur Gallery is at located 2 Herbert Samuel St. The New Gallery is at Teddy Stadium (Gate 22). The Jerusalem Print Workshop is at 38 Shivtei Yisrael St. (corner of Hanevi’im Street). The Social Gallery, Musrara School of Art, is at 9 Ha’ayin Chet St.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Watch short plays created by young English speakers as part of the Crossroads Theater Shed’s Winter Festival at the Khan Theater. While the young writers, directors and actors were mentored by established US theater people, the works are fresh and entirely their own.

The plays are Crossing Lanes (Livia Bienestock); Dinner with the Don (Daniel Deutsch); Off with the Script (Lizzie Dedery); A Break in and a Break Through (Hanna Geitel Elbaum); Don’t Cut the Lights (Eitan Konstantyn); Your Dark Sides (Alexa Myers); and The Aftermath (Hadassah Rapaport).

Patrons will be able to discuss these works with the creators after the show. NIS 60 per ticket. Book via 630-3600. 2 David Remez St. (Offered for two more evenings; ends on Thursday, March 23).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Visit Jerusalem Artists’ House to see works like Temptations by Zohar Alef in her exhibition Caesurae. Enjoy other exhibitions such as Payday by Yael Sloma; Unsought by Tal Golani; and Souvenir Shop by Sapir Gal. Inspired by the reliefs of Ze’ev Raban, Alef offers detailed ink and charcoal works done on bricks.

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

Visit Primavera at Hansen House, a two-day celebration of fashion, music and food, as well as works by more than 30 new designers. The seven-hour event includes prints by Noa Rich and Tozeret, textile works, ceramics, and music created by Jerusalem-based music label Saga.Domaine.

Tozeret offers prints that educate buyers about edible plants and avocado. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 14 Gedalyahu Alon St. Free admission.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.