Jerusalem Highlights April 28-May 4

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Watch the film Umami, by director Slony Sow, in which an aging chef (Gérard Depardieu) drops out of his busy restaurant life and heads to the Land of the Rising Sun to seek that mysterious taste – umami. This is a good choice for patrons who enjoy French cinema with a sympathetic eye toward mid-life crises and delicious food.

Screened at 10:30 a.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Before the movie, Yonatan Gat will discuss it in Hebrew. Shown in French and Japanese, with Hebrew and English subtitles. NIS 85 includes the lecture and screening.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Watch Champion, a unique English-language opera about boxing, composed by Terence Blanchard and streamed live from the Met. Emile Griffith (Ryan Speedo Green) is a boxer who seeks to become a world champ while, on the same stage, his older self (Eric Owens) is burdened with knowing what has happened.

First performed in New Orleans, the jazz opera explores male identity (Griffith is a gay man and an immigrant) and guilt. Screened at 7:55 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. NIS 170 per ticket.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Worried after watching the news? Visit Thinkers, a distillery near Mahaneh Yehuda that offers two guided tours, with tasting options of the vodka, gin and bourbon they make. The Basic tour is 45 minutes and costs NIS 95 per person.

People some with face masks shop for grocery at the mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem on January 13, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Patrons will enjoy four servings of the various respective drinks produced on location, plus snacks and a cocktail. The Deep Dive tour is longer (90 minutes) and includes a local expert who will answer your questions. At NIS 150, the price includes all the drinking at the basic package plus a cheese spread and two cocktails. 88 Agrippas St. To book, call (02) 620-5550

MONDAY, MAY 1

Join a class about the music of the Israeli rock band Kaveret. Formed in the mid-1970s, the band was a unique fusion of clever lyrics (mostly written by Danny Sanderson) and excellent adaptation. The band became a multi-generational hit, thanks to albums and special reunions by members. While this class is meant for children, adults can enjoy it as well, especially since records will be played during this Hebrew event. 5 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St., NIS 75 to NIS 90 per ticket.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Meet curator Talia Amar and learn about the exhibition Facing the Wild: The Jungle Book Revisited now at the Israel Museum. The Hebrew talk will begin at 7 p.m. and is gratis for those who purchase tickets that day. Meet at the information desk. Belgian artist David Claerbout is among the artists included. 11 Derech Rupin. Call (02) 670-8811 to reserve your place and learn more. NIS 54 for adults.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Watch The Bankers Trial, a 2022 documentary about attorney Barak Cohen who decided, with several friends, to take on the heads of the banking sector in this country for their alleged immoral and at times illegal deeds.

Screened online at 7:30 p.m., this is a fierce look at social activism that doesn’t shy away from direct confrontation and shaming those who benefit from the existing system. Barak will meet the audience via Zoom at 9:30 p.m. to discuss his other projects. This online event is free upon preregistration, but donations are appreciated. Hebrew only. See www.yonatannir.com/bankers

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Join the Jerusalem Orchestra at a special concert celebrating Israeli nature held at Kibbutz Dorot, near Sderot. Amos Boasson will conduct the musicians, and Moshe Alpert will simultaneously screen footage about the wildlife and nature of this land. Titled And on the Sixth Day… A Symphony to Israeli Nature, the 72-minute performance will begin at 8 p.m. Call (02) 561-1498 for prices and more information.❖

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.