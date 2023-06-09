Jerusalem highlights June 9-15

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Do you love classic films? If so, do not miss My Man Godfrey screened at 7 p.m. as part of the ReFILM Restoration Film Festival. The 1936 American gem is one of the best screwball comedies ever made. Director Gregory La Cava shows what happens when a young woman hires a butler who, in secret, is really quite wealthy. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Meet artist Ilana Hamawi as she discusses her exhibition Dirt Works at noon as part of a new collection of exhibitions at the Jerusalem Artists’ House (12 Shmuel Hanagid St.). Hamawi’s detailed drawings are of Jerusalem landscapes being slowly devoured by building projects. Free admission to the event, which is in Hebrew.

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Attention, book lovers! Hurry over to the most unique private book sale in Jerusalem, in the German Colony. Arye, “the comic-book guy,” offers near-mint condition graphic novels, comics, manga, science fiction and fantasy novels and more at exceptionally low prices at his twice-yearly pop-up sale.

Offerings are in English, Hebrew and some French, and are in the mostly in the NIS 5 to NIS 25 price range. This is a chance to get unbeatable bargains, suitable for all ages, that are not easily found here. The sale is held until the end of June.

At the end of each book sale, boxes of books and comics are donated to lone soldiers and those in National Service, youth-at-risk, and libraries. You may be able to sell to Arye your own collection or bring items from these genres in for credit to get – well – more of them or donate the items and ensure they go to loving homes.

LALA TAMAR. (credit: REPHAEL LEVI)

For more details and to receive the exact address, WhatsApp Arye at 052-339-2814. Each sale also features religious Jewish books, children’s books, non-fiction and all other fiction genres. Ask to be added to the email list for notifications about future sales.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Watch Kirschenbaum, a documentary about the late Moti Kirschenbaum, one of the founders of Israeli television, which is being screened online at 8 p.m. Join a digital encounter with the filmmaker, Canaan Kirschenbaum, who attempted to offer an honest portrait of his father.

As journalist Greer Fay Cashman has noted in this newspaper, the elder Kirschenbaum was behind many iconic moments of Israeli culture, from the satirical television program Nikui Rosh (Cleaning the Head) to co-hosting a long-lasting show with media personality Yaron London on Channel 10. Support the attempt to bring high-quality documentary films legally to as many people as possible by offering a donation when you pre-register at: www.yonatannir.com/kirschenbaum.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

The Jerusalem bookstore Tarshisha is closing its doors. The store has been an inspiring attempt to offer a place where poetry lovers can browse shelves next to people keen on anarchist history and graphic novels.

Here is another chance to get heaps of books at low prices: New books are going for half price, and used books for NIS 10. 12 Ben-Sira St. Call (02) 582-5454 to inquire about your favorite writers.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Listen to Dan Schachter as he plays the metal handpan at the Yellow Submarine (15 Harekavim St.) today at 9:30 p.m. Patrons unfamiliar with this musical style, inspired by the Igbo people of Nigeria who created the Udu drum, can get a feel for it by searching online for The Path of the Metal Turtle, an album by David Kuckhermann. Perceptions, by Schachter, is also available via Spotify and other platforms.

This seated performance costs NIS 70 per ticket. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Rock out at the capital’s first two-day Dead and Jam Fest at the Silo Cafe (7 Derech Beit Lechem) starting at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. This series of live performances includes bands like The Mighty Phine Jews and Shefa Band. NIS 65 per ticket for Thursday; NIS 55 per ticket for the Friday, June 16 show (12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

This is a lovely homage to two great bands – The Grateful Dead and Phish. “Don’t tell me this town ain’t got no heart,” the Dead sang in 1976, “you just gotta poke around” (Shakedown Street). For tickets, call 054-810-8918.

✱ LISTEN TO Khadija El Warazazia and Bnat El Houariyat perform a unique style of “call and response” music, featured by women from the Souss region in southern Morocco, at the Jerusalem Theatre’s Henry Crown Hall at 8:30 p.m. (20 Marcus St.). This is also a chance to hear Lala Tamar (Tamar Bloch), who sings in the “Chaabi style” (a popular street and wedding music genre).

The style that El Warazazia performs is called T’houarit, after the town in the Souss region. The women will sing alongside the Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod. The 90-minute show costs NIS 149 per ticket. Call *5994 to book. Those not familiar with this music should check out online recordings from the Souss region before opening their wallets: soundcloud.com/radioisaforeigncountry.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.