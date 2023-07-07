Jerusalem highlights July 7-13

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Watch Asteroid City by director Wes Anderson at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Acclaimed for producing visually stunning films such as the 2004 The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, and the 2014 movie The Grand Budapest Hotel, this new production by Anderson depicts what takes place during the filming of a play in an all-American desert town.

The shooting is disturbed when a UFO lands and the government puts all those involved under quarantine. With Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell, an actress meant to receive an award during the shooting, and Tom Hanks as Stanley Zak.

Other well-known actors appearing in the film include Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, and Margot Robbie. 9 p.m. English with Hebrew subtitles. NIS 41 per ticket. 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Groove to the beats of Guy Rodovich and Sababa 5 at Mazkeka (3 Shoshan St.) The back-to-back performances begin at 9 p.m. with the folk Hebrew songs of Rodovich and will change to the Oriental electro groove of Sababa 5. NIS 60 per ticket.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Watch Judas by Dan Wolman, a Jerusalem-born film director who will meet the audience to discuss the film after the 11 a.m. screening. Born in British-controlled Jerusalem, Wolman adapted to the big screen the 2014 same-titled novel by the late writer Amos Oz.

SUN CLOUD. (credit: Riva Pinsky Awadish)

Refreshments will be served to Jerusalem Theatre patrons before the screening and the film will be shown with Hebrew and English subtitles. At NIS 25 per ticket this is an unbeatable deal. 20 Marcus St. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

MONDAY, JULY 10

Watch Simple Woman, Zelda, directed by Yair Qedar, about the life and work of Zelda Schneurson Mishkovsky, a religious woman and poet who was a good friend of Yona Wallach’s until the artistic decisions made by Wallach, a fellow poet, offended her values.

Zelda taught many students, among them Oz, who mentioned her in his writing. Zelda used to call mockery of any kind “poison” and any sort of lie a “breaking.” Oz said that even the slightest act of being kind, such as giving a fellow student an eraser to use, she called “a spark.” (Qedar also directed The Seven Tapes, a film about Wallach.)

This addition to the poetic history of the country will be screened online at 8 p.m. Stay for a virtual discussion in Hebrew with the director at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free; however donations are appreciated to enable the producers to continue to offer a wide selection of Israeli documentaries and discussions with their creators to a large audience. Sign up at www.yonatannir.com/zelda.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Enjoy two free concerts by the Jerusalem Street Orchestra, which will be performing on Ben-Yehuda Street, in the Nahalat Shiva neighborhood, at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Conductor Hadar Ben Aharon will lead the musicians as they perform light, classical music tunes alongside pop hits and Israeli folk songs. The next performance will be on Thursday, July 13, outside the Mamilla Mall at the same hours.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Visit Olive Harvest, a new exhibition of mixed media works by Riva Pinksy Awadish at the Marie Gallery (12 Agrippas St.) Hours today are 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Enjoy a special concert by Shye Ben Tzur, which draws deeply from Jewish texts, Sufi Qawwali music, and the rich musical heritage of India as it meets rock. Titled Haleli, the 8:30 p.m. performance will be held at the Confederation House, 12 Emile Botta St.

Those new to this music might check out his 2015 album Junun with Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) on Spotify and other platforms before deciding to attend. NIS 80 per ticket. Book via *6226.

HEADS UP

Progressive Heavy Metal band Neolia released a new album (also titled Neolia) and will rock Blaze Rock Bar on Tuesday, July 18. No exact hour listed. Listen to the band’s single “Rise and Fall” via youtube.com/neoliaband and visit the pub at 23 Hillel St. to learn more.

FREE SUMMER options

Families seeking affordable activities in cool, indoor locations this summer might consider the following if they are outside the capital.

At the Sha’ar Hatzafon Shopping Center (30 Derech Haifa) there are daily children-oriented workshops from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. These include a Monday, July 10, pancake workshop and a Wednesday, July 12, cupcake-making class.

The Seven Stars Shopping Center in Herzliya (8 Shivat Hakohavim Blvd.) offers a baking class on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. for ages five and up (two hours). Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis, with 30 children per group.

Netanya’s Ir Yamim Shopping Center (2 Beni Berman St.) will have similar free classes on Monday, July 10, from 5 p.m. onward. Each respective mall offers a variety of performances and family-oriented workshops.

Throwing a special party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.